Vanessa Grimaldi, Nick Viall ‘Bachelor’ Update: No Wedding Yet, ‘DWTS’ Rumored To Be Causing Jealousy Issues

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged during the Bachelor finale that aired last month and now he’s partnering with Peta Murgatroyd this spring on Dancing With the Stars. Vanessa and Nick say that they’re doing well, even though they are in no hurry to start planning a wedding, but some rumors are swirling that say otherwise. What’s the latest from Viall and Grimaldi?

The proposal between Bachelor lovebirds Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall was filmed last November, but the couple was only able to go public after their finale aired in March. As their season aired, plenty of buzz swirled about his reasons for doing the show, her supposed concerns, and the state of their relationship. Some Bachelor fans felt that their body chemistry was awkward during the After the Final Rose special and they were fairly blunt in saying that they have faced some challenges in their relationship.

Despite all of that, Viall signed up to do Dancing With the Stars this spring and Grimaldi moved from her hometown in Canada to Los Angeles to be by her fiance’s side. Vanessa and Nick’s Bachelor days may technically be over, but they are still doing plenty of mugging for the cameras now that he’s partnering with DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd and angling for votes from Dancing With the Stars viewers.

Vanessa and Nick are not the first couple to go from secret engagement to public engagement to DWTS, and this transition has been difficult on Bachelor couples in the past. However, Viall told Us Weekly that Grimaldi has been very supportive of his decision to do the show, and she has visited him in rehearsals quite a bit by the looks of their social media pages.

The official line may be that Vanessa and Nick’s Bachelor engagement is going smoothly, but OK! Magazine teases that Grimaldi has been struggling with all of the attention that Viall is getting. In addition, she is reportedly frustrated with how much time his Dancing With the Stars commitment takes and how much time he has to spend with Peta rather than him.

Interestingly, Peta was also Sean Lowe’s partner during his DWTS stint, and Sean’s Bachelor pick Catherine Giudici reportedly faced some similar struggles during their partnership. Sean and Catherine worked it out, and Peta is awfully busy with new baby Shai and fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy these days as well, but it does sound as if Vanessa might be struggling to try to adjust to all of this.

What about a Bachelor wedding for Nick and Vanessa? Viall told People that it is too early for any wedding planning with Grimaldi to move forward. He said that they’re quite open about the fact that tying the knot is quite a ways away at this point and he did note that their focus right now, aside from his Dancing With the Stars stint, is to get through the process of getting her a visa so she can stay in Los Angeles with Nick for the long term.

Granted, some of this conflicts with the rumors swirling that she is anxious for him to be booted off of DWTS so she can start working toward a wedding with him. Are Vanessa and Nick struggling to be on the same page regarding their engagement and their future? Some fans think that Viall and Grimaldi are great together and are sure to end up tying the knot while others are skeptical that this engagement will last long.

As for his Dancing With the Stars stint with Peta Murgatroyd, they’ve gotten some positive reviews, but they’ve also ended up in jeopardy, so Bachelor fans will have to stay tuned to see if they can stick around for a bit. Do you think that Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall’s Bachelor engagement will lead to a wedding or will his DWTS stint and all of the other rumors swirling about them take too much of a toll on them?

[Featured image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]