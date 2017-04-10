Kendall Jenner’s Post-Pepsi Porn Proposal And Jenner’s Passionate Response

Apparently, Kendall Jenner is an ideal candidate for porn now that she is riding a wave of political incorrectness, courtesy of Pepsi.

Over the past few days, Kendall Jenner has risen to the forefront of pop culture thanks to the disastrously distasteful Pepsi ad she starred in this past week. The ad, which was about a minority protest march in which Jenner created a bond with the police by giving one of them a Pepsi, was deemed so offensive that, according to Brandwatch, it made public perception of PepsiCo drop from 85% to 40% during the time between March 30 and April 5.

Is the ad going to be as bad for Kendall Jenner’s PR, though, as it is for Pepsi’s? The answer is no, at least as far as Pornhub is concerned.

Mashable reports that the popular porn site sent Jenner a public tweet on Wednesday suggesting that they could make an awesome video if Jenner were to work with them. The request for Jenner to get steamy on camera was not made flat-out, but rather suggested in a coy manner that sounds like it could be an actual line out of a porno: “I think we could bang out a way more unifying video together.”

Hey @KendallJenner I think we could bang out a way more unifying video together — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) April 5, 2017

One can hardly blame Pornhub for trying to secure Jenner. After all, her association with the oh-so-politically incorrect Pepsi ad that came out a few days ago means that, at the moment, Jenner is perceived as a subversive “bad-girl.” Say what you want about that persona, but it is a positive when it comes to the wide and wonderful world of celebrity porn.

Not only that, but, as noted by Daily Star, Pornhub has been after Kendall Jenner to act in one of their porn movies for quite a while already, possibly due to her very well-publicized, glamorous, and free-wheeling lifestyle. The site’s desire to work with Jenner may also be partially due to Kendall’s close relation with her sister, Kim Kardashian, who acted in an extremely successful sex tape back in 2007.

A mere hour later, though, Pornhub was disappointed. Jenner did not technically decline the offer, but what she did do might be seen as an even more adamant refusal than a simple “no thank you”: the official Kendall Jenner Twitter blocked Pornhub completely.

Pornhub took Kendall’s passively negative response like champs, posting a screenshot showing Jenner had blocked them accompanied by a humorous caption.

So how is Kendall Jenner handling the huge backlash coming on the heels of the Pepsi ad? Well, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr, she’s just trying to keep out of the spotlight until the situation becomes a bit less heated.

“Kendall is still not happy about the controversy. She plans on laying low until things calm down. She still talks about it a lot and has support from her family. She is spending a quiet weekend with her family,” writes People.

Whether that means Jenner might be more open to discussing business with Pornhub once she has some more time between herself and the Pepsi fiasco is unsure, but her past dealings with the company make it seem that she is probably not interested.

Back in November, for example, when Kendall Jenner released some lingerie photos of herself on Instagram, Pornhub posted a tweet that suggested they wanted her for porn.

One step closer. Love you. https://t.co/g9Fs0Lkqva — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 18, 2016

Jenner did not respond to Pornhub’s comment, showing that adult videos are just not a world in which she wants to get caught up at this point in her life.

[Featured image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]