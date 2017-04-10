Kandi Burruss Calls Phaedra Parks’ Bluff As Johnnie Winston Says Truth Always Prevails

Kandi Burruss doesn’t believe that her former friend and The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Phaedra Parks was really as innocent as she claims when it comes to Johnnie Winston. While Phaedra claimed, and continues to claim, that she only met with and gave a referral to Johnnie in his pursuit of a lawsuit against Kandi because it was her duty as a lawyer to do so, Kandi believes otherwise. As the latest episode aired on Sunday, Kandi made it clear via social media that she believes that Phaedra assisted Johnnie with the goal of harming her.

As Phaedra was shown on the episode saying that her involvement in Johnnie’s lawsuit against Kandi has nothing to do with her own drama with Kandi, Kandi re-tweeted a viewer’s tweet that pointed out that by referring Johnnie to another lawyer, Phaedra was fueling her gripe against Kandi. In addition to re-tweeting the tweet, Kandi responded to it with the hundred points symbol emoji.

RT @bronzebeau: "It has nothing to do with me." – Phaedra Except you referred him to a lawyer and it fuels … https://t.co/aLrjyrj8g4 — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) April 10, 2017

When another viewer pointed out that Phaedra didn’t just refer Johnnie to another lawyer but went with him to meet that other lawyer, Kandi added that Phaedra went with Johnnie twice. “Yeah right,” Kandi said in response to Phaedra’s claim that she didn’t want to anything to do with Johnnie’s lawsuit.

@sejones2307 @bronzebeau she went with him twice…. but she don't want nothing to do with it. Yeah right! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) April 10, 2017

Earlier on in the season, Kandi Burruss was shown firing Johnnie Winston, who did event planning for her, after discovering that he spoke badly about her in a social media post. Later, Johnnie met with Phaedra Parks and said that he wanted to bring a lawsuit against Kandi. He alleged that he wasn’t properly compensated for all of the hours that he worked. Phaedra said that she’s not an employment lawyer and that she was going to refer him to someone else.

lol at Phaedra's face when Johnnie told her he might want to file a lawsuit against Kandi. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/rD46ICFZCQ — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) January 9, 2017

In a later episode, Phaedra was shown sitting with Johnnie as he met with that other lawyer. In addition to his wages claim, Johnnie also claimed that Kandi stole the idea for her musical, A Mother’s Love, from him. Johnnie also claimed that he gave Kandi the idea to start a restaurant like the one that she subsequently did, Old Lady Gang.

In her confessional interviews, Phaedra maintained that she was just helping Johnnie as a lawyer should and not because of any grudges she possibly had against Kandi. Yet Phaedra also made some snide remarks, such as that she didn’t realize that Kandi was running a plantation and that Johnnie was paid slave wages.

On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Phaedra was shown again accompanying Johnnie to meet with that lawyer friend of hers in regards to his claims against Kandi. At that meeting, the lawyer told Johnnie that his firm wasn’t going to represent him in regards to the contract claim but that they were going to represent him for the wage claim.

As the episode aired, Johnnie put up an Instagram post that seemed to be a direct criticism of Kandi. Johnnie wrote that someone can’t treat others “any kind of way and expect to be blessed.” Johnnie warned that “the truth always prevails.”

Enjoying life! You can't treat people any kind of way and expect to be blessed. The truth always prevails! #unbothered #blessed A post shared by Johnnie Winston III (@jwinston06) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

In a blog post two weeks ago, Phaedra wrote that she “do[esn’t] have a dog” in Johnnie’s fight against Kandi.

“Thank God I don’t have a dog in this fight. However, I know Johnnie is in good hands with my dear friend and colleague, Oscar Prioleau.”

Yet during Kandi’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live, Kandi called Phaedra Parks “shady” for helping Johnnie.

“So much has been going on that I found out later, and it’s so crazy. I don’t want to give up anything, but you guys will see. I ask her about it, and she denied really having anything to do with Johnnie’s lawsuit. And I’m watching this show, and I see her at the law office with him with her friend. I was like, that girl is so shady. Like, so shady.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kandi Burruss revealed in early January that Johnnie Winston’s lawsuit against her was “still going.”

