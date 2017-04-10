Bernie Sanders Officially Launches Podcast Version Of ‘The Bernie Sanders Show’

Independent Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has officially launched a podcast version of his popular videostream The Bernie Sanders Show that appears on Facebook Live.

“Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with leading activists, journalists, policymakers, artists, visionaries and revolutionaries, talk about the resistance, the political revolution and moving forward on a progressive agenda,” reads an iTunes description of the show.

The podcast and livestream could help Sanders maintain his popularity and relevance now that media attention has shifted from the presidential election to the administration of President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders is now a podcast https://t.co/JdwSEla1xH via @Verge

We have to get this guy as our next interview. Tom and Steve show — Steve Huffaker (@TomandSteveHost) April 7, 2017

“Just because Bernie Sanders is no longer a presidential candidate doesn’t mean that he’s out of the internet’s spotlight,” writes Engadget‘s Jon Fingas on the launch of the podcast. “In fact, it might be easier than ever to listen to his ideas.”

Episodes of the podcast have actually been available through iTunes and other venues since late March, but Sanders just recently started promoting the podcasts. So far, there are three 30-minute episodes available for download. The episodes feature Sanders discussing topics like climate change and social justice with guests such as pop scientists Bill Nye, documentary filmmaker Josh Fox, and civil rights activists Reverend William Barber.

“It won’t surprise you at all as to what he’s talking about: surprise, it’s left-wing issues,” Fingas quips. “He probably won’t sway you if you weren’t already inclined. Still, the combination of the livestream and the podcast may be important simply because they keep his message alive at a time when it could easily be overshadowed by the news of the day.”

The podcast will likely function as a means to bolster the Our Revolution political organization Sanders launched after losing his Democratic primary bid to rival Hillary Clinton. Sanders sees Our Revolution and The Bernie Sanders show as a means of continuing the message he advocated during his primary run.

The revolution will be podcast. The Bernie Sanders Show is on iTunes. Subscribe now: https://t.co/T1OuMlOXz0 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

“Election days come and go, but political and social revolutions that attempt to transform our society never end,” reads a blurb for the podcast on Sanders’ official senate page. “Listen to The Bernie Sanders Show to stay informed on the political revolution, our focus in the fight for a progressive agenda and how Bernie and others are fighting back against the Trump administration and its efforts divide us up.”

Sanders has continued to butt heads with Democratic leadership as he attempts to pull the party to the left. When asked about the future of the Democratic Party and what the party stands for during a March interview with the New York Times Magazine, Sanders suggested he wasn’t sure what the party stood for anymore and said he feared many of its members would rather go down with a sinking ship than change course.

“You’re asking a good question, and I can’t give you a definitive answer,” Sanders said in regards to the party’s values. “Certainly there are some people in the Democratic Party who want to maintain the status quo. They would rather go down with the Titanic so long as they have first-class seats.”

As the Washington Post‘s Chris Cillizza noted, that response was obviously Sanders’ way of expressing he is not happy with the Democratic Party or its leadership.

“That’s remarkable,” Cillizza exclaimed.

“Not only did Sanders run for president in 2016 — and win almost two dozen states! — but he also is now a member of the Democratic Senate leadership thanks to Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. And, when asked one of the simplest questions in all of politics — what does your party stand for — he admits he can’t really answer it.”

It wasn’t the first time Bernie Sanders aired his frustration with the Democratic Party’s leadership, and it certainly won’t be the last. The Bernie Sanders Show livestream and podcast will be a likely venue for conveying such grievances in the future.

[Featured image by Ralph Freso]