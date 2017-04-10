Taylor Swift’s Mansion Declared As Historic Landmark

Taylor Swift is nothing if not an overachiever. The 27-year old pop singer is already one of the most accomplished singers in modern history, has more Grammys than she can hold at once, and has accrued a gargantuan following on social media. Those accomplishments would be more than enough for most people, but not Taylor Swift.

In addition to being pop’s reigning female star, Taylor Swift is also making major moves in her personal life. No, we’re not talking about her headline-inducing love life. We’re talking about Taylor Swift’s LA mansion which, according to TMZ, has just been declared as a historic landmark.

There are several factors involved when determining if a property will get the historic landmark status. In Swift’s case, the home’s architecture attributed to the home becoming a historic landmark. The home’s famous residents also influenced the decision to designate the home as an historic landmark.

A casa toda charmosa e super aconchegante da Taylor Swift em Los Angeles é o post que você precisa ver hoje! Vídeo tour da Vogue e fotos!????www.livinggazette.com (link na bio) #decortour #taylorswifthome #losangeles A post shared by Barbara Resende (@livinggazette) on Apr 19, 2016 at 6:25pm PDT

Taylor Swift purchased the mansion, which originally belonged to the late filmmaker Samuel L. Goldwyn, for twenty-five million dollars in 2015. The news was made public, despite Taylor’s attempt to divert attention away from her purchase.

“What the press says I’m doing: Buying a Bev Hills mansion, getting married in an English castle. What I’m doing: Playing a show in St. Louis,” Taylor Swift said.

However, Taylor Swift’s claim was quickly debunked. TMZ later reported that, although Taylor Swift claimed to not have been in negotiations to purchase the massive home, they uncovered tax documents that proved otherwise.

“We found out today, Thursday, October 1, 2015, title to the estate changed hands from the seller to a company that’s headquartered in Nashville. The address of the business goes right back to Taylor’s Nashville address.”

Besides sounding really cool, you might be wondering why Taylor Swift would go to the trouble of having her home declared as a historic landmark. As it turns out, this new designation will allow Taylor Swift to enjoy substantial tax breaks on the multi-million dollar property.

That said, it won’t be all rainbows and sunshine. There is a downside to Taylor Swift having her home declared as a historic landmark. Going forward, Taylor Swift will not be able to freely make changes to the LA mansion.

Any possible changes that Taylor Swift could think up for the property would have to be approved by the Beverly Hills Historic Preservation Committee. That means that if Taylor Swift ever decided that she wanted to make renovations to the home, like adding a pool or a patio, she’d first have to get approval from the committee. The representative that spoke with TMZ stated that getting changes approved was a “complicated process” which could mean that it’s more trouble than its worth.

Still, Taylor Swift must believe that the benefits of having her home declared as a historic landmark outweighed the cons. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have gone through the process.

If interior decoration is your thing, you can get a sneak peak of the inside of Taylor Swift’s newly declared historic mansion, which was the setting of her 2016 Vogue 73 Question interview.

[Featured Image By Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]