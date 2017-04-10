‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will ‘DOOL’ Recast EJ DiMera? Leaked Audition Spark Speculations

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal a shocking possibility as a leaked audition tape for the show start to circulate online: a recasting of the James Scott’s character EJ DiMera.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, clues point to the return of EJ or one of the DiMera’s main family members as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is in the midst of war between the Hernandez and Kiriakis clans.

For those who are just beginning to get addicted to the longest running daytime drama from NBC, the character in question previously played by James Scott was shot in 2014 by Clyde Weston’s (James Reed) hired gunman.

But with his death that left his wife Samantha “Sami” Brady (Alison Sweeney) a widow comes speculations that the show merely saved the character for later. This is because Sami took their kids to Los Angeles after EJ sent her a letter on how she could get money from his secret accounts.

On top of that, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there had been specific instructions that weren’t revealed to the audience. Because of this, speculations stating that EJ will rise from the dead surfaced.

Of course, fans didn’t have much to go on with from 2014 to 2016 to even think about the return of the dead character. Now, however, an audition clip sparked hope in fans.

According to Soap Hub, DOOL auditions usually make use of fake names in order to not reveal which roles they are trying to fill.

The clip featured in the report, uses a 2014 scene where the character hidden under the name “Gabe” admits to sleeping with Krystal whom Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Hub believes to be Abby.

“In the scene, ‘Gabe’ apologizes for sleeping with ‘Krystal’ but warns the other character (we assume Chad) not to interfere with him getting his family back (Sami and the kids).”

This left us under the impression that the one called “Gabe” in the leaked footage was actually EJ DiMera.

Although the man auditioning for the role doesn’t have the same accent as Scott, DOOL history reveals that it won’t matter much as many other characters who had been recast have very different accents with the previous actors that played them.

What made Celeb Dirty Laundry think “Gabe” was really EJ was a possible storyline that involved a love triangle between him, his brother Chad, and Chad’s wife who was portrayed by Kate Mansi when EJ was still in the soap, per the Days Of Our Lives spoilers.

Other possible twists in the show cited by the outlet include the possibility of making or breaking the remaining members of the DiMera clan.

“EJ was always a shrewd businessman, and he fully intends to take back what he had given up when he disappeared. He will want full control of DiMera enterprises, and he will not let anyone stand in his way, especially Chad.”

To top that off, EJ had previously made his opinion about Chad working with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) very clear which sparked yet another bout between the brothers.

Still, Days Of Our Lives spoilers aren’t always 100 percent accurate as Soap Hub notes that the show might actually be gearing up to add a new character named “Gabe” and are just using the scene for the auditions to see if the actor trying out for the role can really deliver the appropriate dramatic impact for the long-running daytime drama series.

Either way, it is best to take all these speculations with a grain of salt and stay tuned for more updates on this matter in the days to come.

Do you believe that NBC is recasting EJ? We’d love to hear from you via the comments section below. Stay tuned for more Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates.

[Featured Image by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for Days of our Lives]