‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Is Stunned By Sally’s Decision And Spectra’s Schemes Move Ahead

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 10 tease that there is a lot of Spectra action on the way. Sally’s family pushed her to break things off with Thomas and they’ve been using Coco to get the scoop on Forrester designs. As their next big show draws near, Bill once again starts scheming to try to torpedo their line so he can get his hands on their building. What do Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate is coming up next?

Sally didn’t want to break things off with Thomas, but her family pushed and manipulated her into it. Just as Thomas was opening up about his feelings for her, she tossed a bombshell at him and Bold and Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that he’ll be stunned by her decision to end their relationship.

Thomas will apparently be left heartbroken by Sally’s decision to break up with him and Bold and Beautiful spoilers detail that they’ll both lean on their respective families as the dust settles. Steffy has been no fan of Sally’s, and she’ll soon take an opportunity to remind her rival of what she lost when she dumped Forrester.

The Spectra family moved forward on stealing and altering the Forrester pieces and Bold and Beautiful spoilers note that they’ll be profiting from their scheme to gain access to the intel via Coco. They already scored some looks at the designs, and the last that viewers saw, they were getting an eyeful after Coco gave Maya the brooch, and Maya and Rick started to get intimate. Just how far will things go on this front and what will the Spectras do with what they see?

As the Spectra crew prepares for their big show, with the showstopper design they stole from Forrester, Bill will be scheming to ensure that they fail so he can get their building. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central note that he will again push for a highly negative review of their show, and he’ll soon approach CJ with a significant offer to buy the building. Bill will be connecting with Wyatt and fill him in on what he plans to do with the building and there are hints that he might be left disappointed regarding his plans soon.

RJ and Coco have been growing close to one another and Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that he’ll promise to support her no matter what. She has no idea that her loved ones have been using her to steal the Forrester Creations designs and Shirley and Sally will be scrambling to keep her from seeing the pieces that they are about to launch.

However, not too far down the road, Coco will be facing some tough moments, as it seems certain that she’ll soon piece together that her family used her to steal the designs as she was working hard to make a good impression on her new colleagues. In addition, Thomas will soon be facing feelings of betrayal, and fans have to think that this is going to be related to the Spectra show and the showstopper they’ll have clearly knocked off from the Forrester designs.

What about Ridge, Brooke, Quinn, Eric, and Katie? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 10 hint that the focus will be on the Spectra crew and their shady shenanigans, with little reference to any of the other storylines. Viewers may be left hanging on this front for the next few episodes, but Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that there is plenty more drama on the way on this front and everybody will be anxious to see just what comes next.

