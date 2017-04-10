Sabrina Carpenter Hopeful For ‘Girl Meets World’ Revival

“Girl Meets World” fans were absolutely crushed when news broke that Disney Channel would not be picking up the series for a fourth season. Even though “Girl Meets World,” a spin-off of the hit ’90s show, “Boy Meets World,” found itself a dedicated fanbase–from multiple generations–it was unable to stay on the air. And after months of speculation, the official Girl Meets World writer’s account announced the news of its cancellation in early January.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over,” the account Tweeted. ” I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty -We gave you our best.”

Disney Channel caps off the majority of its original programming at three seasons. When “Girl Meets World” was not given the exception, fans of the coming-of-age show took to social media with petitions for Disney and the producers, hoping that they would be able to change their minds.

#SaveGirlMeetsWorld. Please @DisneyChannel, kids now more than ever need a show that teaches them to be better. #GirlMeetsWorldSeason4 pic.twitter.com/YFIhISNNV4 — Sean Kelley (@captainseank) November 16, 2016

And when their efforts eventually failed, they took it upon themselves to pitch the show to Netflix and other networks like Freeform.Those efforts, so far, have also been in vain, but the dedicated fans are still holding out hope that there is more in store for Riley and her friends.

It’s unclear if there will indeed ever be a “Girl Meets World” revival, but the fans will be glad to know that at least some of the cast also wants the show to continue. Turns out GMW star, Sabrina Carpenter is just as hopeful as some of her fans for a possible “Girl Meets World” Revival. The 17-year-old actress, who played the role of the rebellious Maya Hart, spoke about “Girl Meets World’s” conclusion, during a recent interview with TV Groove.

“I’m happy when people are upset about it ending. Because if they weren’t, and were happy about it, that’s a bad thing. So when they’re upset, that means we left something [people care about]. And I think that’s a really cool thing,” she explained.

When asked about the possibility of a “Girl Meet’s World, revival, Carpenter seemed hopeful.

“There’s a chance for everything,” she said. “I think stranger things have happened.”Considering how sad the rest of the cast was when Girl Meets World ended, we think everyone else would be on board too.”

Sabrina Carpenter also spoke the impact that working on the show has had on her.

“Even though it was only three seasons, we worked on it for four years. So I think of it like family and I think it will always stick with me as a memory that I have of my childhood.”

For now, at least, there will be no further seasons of “Girl Meets World.” And while that may come as a disappointment to some of its fans, they at least can rest in the fact that the cast would be up for it if the opportunity presented itself.

You can watch Sabrina Carpenter’s full interview with TV Groove below.

[Featured Image By Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]