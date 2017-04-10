Google Pixel 2: Early Rumors Point To Snapdragon 835 Pro, Gigabit LTE, Monster VR Capabilities

The Google Pixel 2 is one of the most interesting smartphones of 2017. As the successor to the impressive yet notably flawed Google Pixel, the Pixel 2 and its larger sibling, the Pixel 2 XL, have captured the attention of mobile enthusiasts for months. While details about the upcoming devices are scarce, a number of early rumors and speculations have emerged about the 2017 Google-branded smartphone, and most of them are extremely encouraging.

A recent Slashgear report has studied the possible SoC that Google would utilize for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. According to the report, Google has always committed to equipping its devices with the best possible components that are available in the market during the time its smartphone’s launch. Thus, for the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL, there is a good chance that the tech giant would be equipping its 2017 flagships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the flagship SoC of the noted chipmaker.

The report, however, stated that considering its release date, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might be equipped with a higher-end Snapdragon 835 Pro mobile processor, an improved variation of the already-stellar chip utilized by Samsung for its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Considering that the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL might be equipped with the Pro versions of the Snapdragon 835 chip, it is almost certain that the upcoming devices would be far more powerful than last year’s models. If any, the upgraded mobile processor would allow the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL to outperform most of the flagships from established firms this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Snapdragon 835 SoC is a powerful mobile processor, designed and built using 10nm FinFET architecture, making the chip extremely small and power-efficient. Apart from being powerful, the Snapdragon 835 SoC also comes with a number of very useful capabilities — capabilities which might very well make the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL into one of the most robust devices of 2017.

Among these is the mobile chip’s X16 LTE modem, which would enable the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to reach download speeds of up to 1Gbps. A similar feature has been released by Samsung for its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but considering Google’s reputation for providing some of the fastest internet connections in the market, there is a good chance that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might actually be the first mobile devices which could utilize the X16’s gigabit download speed capabilities to its fullest.

Apart from fast LTE, the Snapdragon 835 Pro would also give the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL capabilities for 4K UHD Premium (HDR10) Foveated Rendering, 10-bit 4K @60fps display capabilities, and more importantly, Q-SYNC. These features would enable the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL to perform excellently when running high-end mobile VR apps, something that Google has pushed with the release of its Daydream platform and its very own Daydream headset.

Rumors about the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have been emerging over the last few months. Apart from the Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC, Google is also expected to equip the upcoming flagship devices with improved displays, an even better camera and full waterproofing capabilities, according to a TechRadar report.

The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are speculated to be released sometime during the latter half of 2017. Google has previously stated that it has every intention to keep the Pixel and Pixel XL’s release date cyclical. Thus, there is a good chance that the Pixel and Pixel 2 might see a launch sometime in October. Pricing for the devices remains unknown, though considering the premium price commanded by the original Pixel and Pixel XL, there is a huge chance that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would enter the market with a high asking price as well.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images]