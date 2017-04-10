A Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake Collaboration Could Be Happening

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake could be working on something in the studio. The famous exes are up to something, according to a rumor reported on the gossip blog Oh No They Didn’t. Fans have been connecting the dots on Instagram. Justin has been seen working in the studio on his new album. Britney has confirmed that she’s working on her next album as well. Even Justin’s mom has been making the rumors buzz on social media.

Justin Timberlake is working on his upcoming album with producers Danja, Pharrell Williams, and Timbaland. Over the past few weeks, Timbaland has been liking old photos of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake from when they dated, reports ET Canada. According to the gossip blog, the music producer liked over 100 photos from various Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake fan accounts.

Timbaland tá sedento, o maior justney shipper q vc respeita. A não ser q… JT e Timbo estão juntos em estúdio né? ???? pic.twitter.com/g4uHaZY4tB — Matheus (@_Math29) March 21, 2017

It happened on the same night that Justin, Danja, and Pharrell were spotted hanging out in the studio together.

. . . A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Danja then posted several throwback photos of both Spears and Timberlake.

In addition, Timberlake retweeted and then un-retweeted a four-year-old post with a hashtag supporting the pop princess.

@jtimberlake what the hell you did 1 hour ago, man? Did you retweet your tweet and then you deleted it ? Lol pic.twitter.com/5o6Cgab1L1 — Overprotected Girl (@DenizGirl81) April 6, 2017

His mom, Lynn Harless, joined in on the fun on Twitter when she liked a series of photos of her son with the “Slumber Party” singer. She shortly removed the tweet after fans speculated if the two were collaborating on something together. It’s also a little odd considering Justin is happily married to Jessica Biel, while Britney is currently dating fitness trainer Sam Asghari.

Last year, Timberlake said he’s “absolutely down” to collaborate with the legendary singer. He told E! News’ Marc Malkin at the Toronto International Film Festival that he’s willing to work on a new duet with her.

“She did? Sure! Absolutely, absolutely. I have a 17-month-old so I don’t get the headline news. I apologize for not being in the know…I’m accessible, give us a call!”

He was talking about the time that the singer said she would like to collaborate with J.T. Both the internet and the media freaked out over the thought. During a special fan Q&Q for Most Requested Live With Romeo, Spears revealed which artists she would like to work with.

“Aerosmith [Steven Tyler] seems really good and bright. He’s a genius I think. He’s very rock n’ roll. He sings from his soul. Gwen Stefani, I think she’s great. Justin Timberlake is very good.”

Even ‘N Sync member Lance Bass is down with the idea.

“I would love to see that happen, of course. I think everyone in the world wants to see them together again in any capacity. It’s like everyone’s childhood dream,” he told E! News’ Sibley Scoles at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I think it would be an incredible collaboration. I would want it to be a dance number, though. I want them to both – kinda like that Michael-Janet Jackson type thing, would be incredible.”

Britney and Justin don’t have the best history together. The two broke up after rumors swirled she allegedly cheated on him with choreographer Wade Robson, according to Us Weekly. The two dated for only a year and their hot relationship took place during the singer’s “not a girl, not yet a woman” time in her life.

Their split caused Timberlake to release the breakup song “Cry Me A River,” which is about her. It looks like Spears no longer has bad blood with Timberlake and would love to work with him. And it seems that he’s also moved on from their high-profile split as well.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake previously collaborated on the song “What It’s Like To Be Me,” off the singer’s eponymous album, Britney.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]