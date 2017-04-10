PlayStation 2 Classic Series ‘Jak And Daxter’ Coming To PS4

Another PlayStation classic makes it way to the PlayStation 4. Sony confirms the return of the four games in the Jak and Dexter series in remastered HD for the PS4.

First came Crash Bandicoot, a comeback fans have long waited for. And after the positive response that Crash Bandicoot HD Remaster received, Sony follows it up with the return of action-slash-adventure-slash-racing-slash-platform game Jak and Daxter.

Jak and Daxter was one of the most beloved and quirky games back in 2001 for the PlayStation 2. Basically a third-person story-based platformer that mixes puzzle solving and racing into the mix, Jak and Daxter easily became a PlayStation classic that saw a remaster on the PlayStation 3, and now on the PlayStation 4. The game follows the story of protagonist Jak in the universe is populated primarily by a humanoid elf-like species. Jak travels and gets into a lot of trouble with his sidekick Daxter, who becomes playable for the first time in Jak II.

Last week, Bryan Pardilla, the associate producer from SIEA, announced on the PlayStation Blog that Jak and Daxter will be making a comeback on the PS4 later this year. All four games in the franchise will be seeing an HD Remaster: Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak 2, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing.

Pardilla wrote the following.

“The dynamic duo is back!” “We are delighted to announce that Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak II, and Jak 3 will be available on PS4 via download at PS Store later this year! Longtime fans and new players alike can experience the incredible exploits of Jak and Daxter as the duo sets out to explore ancient lands and unravel the mysteries of the Precursors.” “And we’re not done… ready to get car-Jakked?” “That’s right! Jak X: Combat Racing, Naughty Dog’s wild vehicular combat PS2 classic will be available for the first time anywhere since its release back in October 2005. Originally released for PS2, Jak X will make its way onto PS4 later this year. Play Adventure or Exhibition mode in this no-holds-barred buggy brawler for hours of challenge and fun. Although there will be no online features you can still battle against your friends via splitscreen.”

Apart from 1080p support, Jak and Daxter will be optimized to support PS4 Trophies. However, despite the popularity of online multiplayer in games nowadays, the Jak and Daxter remasters will not offer this feature. You can always just drop by your friend’s house and opt for local splitscreen co-op instead.

Jak and Daxter will also, as of now, only be available for digital download.

Despite many fans’ enthusiasm about the HD remasters of Jak and Daxter, a couple of fans are also airing their grievances over Sony turning classics as Jak and Daxter into a money-milking machine.

Xbox One offers backwards compatibility, which lets players who owned previous games on the Xbox 360 to play it again, with no additional cost, on the newer generation platform. But PlayStation continues to refuse to follow Microsoft’s footsteps, releasing the same Jak and Daxter remaster before for the PS3, now to the PS4, at what we will be expecting a full game price.

Daily Star reports that as of now, no final price has been set for the Jak and Daxter remaster but speculations put them at around $10-$15.

A final release date has also yet been set by Sony and Naughty Dog apart from what Pardilla mentioned, “later this year.”

Now where is that Ratchet and Clank remaster…

[Featured Image by Sony]