Syria Gas Attack Survivor’s Trump Comments Appear To Surprise CNN Anchor [Video]

It’s probably fair to presume that President Trump and CNN reporters/anchors won’t spending quality time together at any summer picnics.

Because of the unrelenting negative coverage of his administration as he sees it, Trump has been feuding with CNN and famously branded the network as fake news.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin appeared to be teeing up an anti-Trump segment during a Skype interview with Kassem Eid, a man who reportedly survived a 2013 chemical weapons attack in Syria. Eid recalled asking for help for six years to hold Syrian President Bashar Assad accountable for his actions in the civil war. In the aftermath of the U.S. intervention, Eid thanked President Trump and the American people for the airstrike on Thursday night that followed the Tuesday poison gas attack.

Baldwin then asked Eid for his thoughts about the president retaliating against Syria for using chemical weapons against its own people and at the same time trying to impose a travel ban on refugees from that country. To reinforce this narrative, she played a Hillary Clinton soundbite in which the runner-up to Trump expressed similar thoughts about closing the doors of America to Syrian babies.

Eid’s answer appeared to surprise Brooke Baldwin, so much so that, according to various news outlets including the Independent Journal Review, she cut the interview short because it derailed the framed narrative.

“Eid…seemed to think that Clinton was completely missing the mark,” the Daily Mail noted.

“With all due respect, with all due respect, I didn’t see each and every person who was demonstrating after the travel ban. I didn’t see you three days ago when people were gassed to death, when civilians were gassed to death. I didn’t see you in 2013 when 1,400 people were gassed to death. I didn’t see you raising your voice against President Obama’s inaction in Syria that led us refugees, that made us refugees get kicked out of Syria. If you really care about refugees, if you really care about helping us, please, help us stay in our in our country…This is hypocrisy. If you really care, if you really care, help us stay in our country. We don’t want to become refugees. We want to stay in our country. Help us establish safe zones.”

Kassem Eid concluding by directing a comment to President Trump that what he did “was amazing” in that it sent a powerful message of hope for Syrians still inside the country and those who are refugees. See clip below.

The cruise missile attack on the Shayrat air base in western Syria concerned some in the pro-Trump cohort, however, because its seemingly profound reversal from the president’s America First campaign platform and his fierce opposition to the concept of regime change. Trump has often railed against destabilizing military interventions in Iraq, Libya, and Syria and the resulting rise of ISIS.

According to controversial author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich writing for the Medium website, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is gradually pushing out Trump loyalists from the national security team in favor of hawks who allegedly want to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to Syria for a massive ground war, K.T. McFarland, for example, the deputy national security advisor who came in with McMaster predecessor General Michael Flynn is leaving the White House and is expected to receive an ambassadorial appointment as a consolation prize.

Radio talk show host Michael Savage, a Trump fan, scolded the president fro the airstrike because it “is out of line with the goals of his campaign and the desires of those who voted for him…He added that Syrian intervention wouldn’t create a single job and is a no-win situation for America, likely to turn into another quagmire,” Breitbart News detailed. Savage also warned of a possible war with Russia, Syria’s benefactor, as a result of the intervention and argued that the Syrian president ” had nothing to gain by gassing his own people.”

