Pablo Escobar’s Family: His Wife, Daughter And Son Today After His Death

Pablo Escobar’s family, which included his wife Maria Victoria Henao, son Sebastián Marroquín (born Juan Pablo Escobar) and daughter Manuela Escobar went through a lot after his death. They struggled to live a normal life at a time when Pablo’s enemies were seeking revenge for the atrocities committed against them, and many more were looking to take whatever wealth he had left behind.

Pablo Escobar and family at Disney World, 1981. pic.twitter.com/rq5zyZetuV — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) April 6, 2017

They sought refuge from the mayhem by living in exile in countries such as Ecuador, Peru, South Africa, Brazil and Mozambique. And in 1994, they finally entered Argentina as tourists, and have lived there since. Recounting the suffering his family had to go through; Pablo Escobar’s son, Sebastián Marroquín, at one time contemplated committing suicide. This was, particularly after his family had landed in the impoverished and war-ravaged Mozambique.

The living conditions were a stark contrast to the lavish lifestyle Pablo Escobar had provided them. The following is an excerpt of a report detailing the family’s lifestyle in his heyday.

23 Rare Images That Capture The Surprising Family Life Of Pablo Escobar https://t.co/D5XRlmb4MH — MindDifference (@Mind_Difference) March 22, 2017

“Eighty miles from the city of Medellin, Escobar owned a state on the shores of Magdalena river. He paid 63 million dollars only for the land, and spent a lot more building a pleasure palace. Since it was designed to be luxurious, an extravagant zoo also had to be included. Pablo flew hundreds of animal species from all over the world: gazelles, rhinoceroses, elephants, buffalos, camels, ostriches, etc. Escobar named this place “The Hacienda Napoles” and employed 700 servants to keep it running. The Hacienda Napoles had enough suites to hold more than 100 guests, and it was equipped with billiard tables, pinball machines, bars, Tv’s and jukeboxes. It also had a bullfighting ring, tennis courts and more than six lakes suited for Jet Skying. It was here that Pablo threw out parties which attracted the most powerful people of Colombia.”

This is as reported by Xpatnation. As such, the family’s fall from grace proved to be too much for the young Escobar leading him into depression at times. This is as reported by Time. While in Argentina, the Escobars changed their names to conceal their identities and avoid victimization.

This woman made me believe that there is a thing called " Love " – Pablo Escobar's wife .. pic.twitter.com/iRA1OqjhNV — الكلنشاوي ツ (@MahmoudAbbasia) June 26, 2016

However, Pablo Escobar’s wife, Maria Victoria Henao, who had started a real estate business found herself in an unfortunate situation after her accountant, who came to know of her identity, tried to blackmail her. When attempting to report the matter to the authorities, she was forced to reveal her identity.

She and Marroquín were put behind bars. Pablo Escobar’s wife was jailed for 18 months for money laundering, while Juan stayed in jail for 45 days. His sister Manuela Escobar was ostracized because of her identity, with parents demanded her expulsion from the school.

The Argentinean government eventually dropped charges against Pablo Escobar’s family and presently, Pablo Escobar’s wife and daughter live away from the public eye in Argentina, while Sebastian Marroquín, Pablo Escobar’s son, presently works as an architect. He has however not shied away from the past mistakes of his father, Pablo Escobar, and has undertaken numerous projects that have served to renounce his father’s legacy. This includes a documentary telling the story of Pablo Escobar titled Sins Of My Father. The following is a synopsis of the documentary, according to IMDB.

“This is the incredible story of Pablo Escobar, the infamous boss of Colombia’s Medellin drug cartel, told for the very first time by his son, Sebastian and his widow Maria Isabel Santos.

Pablo Escobar hit man who boasted of killing more than 300 (including own wife) gets parole http://t.co/AM19vRQqV0 pic.twitter.com/Hqi3tkxMFr — National Post (@nationalpost) August 27, 2014

In Nicolas Entel’s film Sebastian tells of his extraordinary childhood, growing up with a father he loved but whom he knew to be Colombia’s enemy number one. He tells of times of extraordinary luxury and extravagance, and other times on the run. And Sebastian and his widow open the family vaults to share their private and long hidden archives.”

[Featured Image by AP Images/Luis Benavides]