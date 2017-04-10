Kylie Jenner, Tyga Split Publicity Stunt For ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff Show, ‘Life Of Kylie’: Couple Still Together?

Is Kylie Jenner’s alleged breakup with Tyga a publicity stunt to promote her forthcoming reality show, Life Of Kylie?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the site isn’t convinced that Kylie Jenner has officially called it quits with Tyga, especially at a time where ratings for the family’s TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has failed to sustain a certain number of views week-to-week.

Since series 13 premiered on the E! network in March, Kylie Jenner and her siblings have struggled to keep their fans interested with their storylines, with some episodes averaging a measly 1.2 million viewers — a far-cry from the 2.8 million that tuned in every week throughout the show’s 10th season.

Now that the E! network is said to be working on Kylie Jenner’s spinoff show, in order to guarantee it to be a success, some outlets are under the impression that Kylie’s split with Tyga is part of the 19-year-old’s storyline, which is evidently going to play out in one of the forthcoming episodes.

While it’s unclear whether the show has already started filming, breaking up with Tyga seems rather convenient for Kylie Jenner since news of the social media fanatic landing her own show came just one week after she announced her split with the “Faded” rapper.

“However, the mere fact that the source confirms that this is likely just a ‘little break’ means that it’s very possible that Kylie and Tyga will get back together. In reality, they both know that they need the publicity and that this relationship gives them that publicity,” CDL gushes.

“The Kardashian family is especially in need of positive publicity, and they will do everything in their power to keep their ratings afloat. If Kylie Jenner’s on-again/off-again relationship with Tyga will give them that, then Kylie’s not going to have much of a choice. She should count her lucky stars that she’s at least not being forced to put out a sex tape.”

Endless reports tried to make sense of Kylie Jenner’s sudden decision to split with Tyga, with some outlets claiming that the reality star was annoyed by the supposed fact that the father-of-one was spending too much time with his friends, almost as if he had neglected their relationship.

Another report had insinuated that Blac Chyna’s recent comments regarding Tyga’s sexuality are what set Kylie Jenner off the edge. She was so disturbed by the thought of being cheated on by her boyfriend with other men, as claimed by Hello Beautiful, that she decided to call it quits in a heartbeat, but fans have since noticed that so many allegations happened to made right before Kylie Jenner’s reality show was confirmed to hit production.

Could all of these headlines have been a publicity stunt to drive attention in what will be an explosive storyline for Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

People continues to weigh in their thoughts about the breakup, stressing that while Kylie and Tyga are known to take a break from one another every now and then, they always fall back into each other’s arms, noting that when they split, it’s never as serious as some may think.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again,” an insider reveals.

So, it seems rather clear that Kylie Jenner has plans to reconcile with Tyga. And while it’s yet to be determined whether she’s already filming her spinoff show, it seems rather likely that the reunion between Kylie Jenner and her on-again, off-again beau will be filmed for the cameras in what will evidently be turned into an entertainment series.

The E! network has yet to reveal when Life of Kylie is expected to premiere.

Will you be watching Kylie Jenner’s spinoff show?