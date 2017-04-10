Brad Pitt Blaming Angelina Jolie’s Close Relationship With Brother James Haven For Divorce, Custody Battle?

Brad Pitt is said to be pushing some of the blame regarding his divorce with Angelina Jolie on her brother James Haven, whom the actress is known to share a close bond with.

Radar Online alleges that James’ involvement in the family’s life really bothered Brad Pitt because it often gave him the impression that Angie’s brother was trying to overtake his position as a father, a source tells the news outlet.

While they never had any arguments between one another, Brad Pitt certainly felt as if James was involving himself too much into his sister’s life, particularly with everything that concerned her marriage and children.

Angie has never shied away from the fact that she shares an unbreakable bond with Haven, whom she infamously shared a kiss with at the Academy Awards in 2000, Celeb Dirty Laundry recalls, insisting that fans were so outraged by it, some were convinced the siblings were dating.

Brad Pitt’s soon-to-be ex-wife has strongly denied those claims, adding that she trusts her brother more than anybody she knows. It should be noted that these comments were made prior to Jolie falling in love with Brad Pitt on their movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Radar Online quotes filmmaker Ian Halperin claiming that Brad Pitt was definitely bothered by James’ involvement in his personal life. Ian, who has gathered information from the former couple’s closest pals, reveals that Brad definitely hit his breaking point as the marriage started to crumble.

“James was so close to them that he was actually living with them,” Halperin notes, making it known that Brad Pitt clearly wasn’t happy with how much time Angelina’s brother was spending at the family’s home. “It put Brad over the edge. Brad gave Ang the ultimatum; it’s him or me!”

“I get into the whole rumors of incest. I do conclude unwaveringly in the film it was mainly a publicity stunt and it worked, but on the flip side, people agree the kiss was too close for comfort. Then the conclusion is amongst experts ‘No wonder they split.’ Here we are more than a decade later and James is living with them full time. Ultimately it was too close for comfort for Brad.”

Back in September when Jolie filed for divorce, insisting that an incident on a private jet between Brad Pitt and Maddox left her concerned, the first person Angelina was said to have called was James Haven, who would allegedly help her come to a decision that would completely stun the former couple’s fans.

“The rumor is that she reached out to James while she was on the plane to call child services, but I haven’t seen the smoking gun on that point.”

The insider notes that Brad Pitt had nothing to worry about after the FBI cleared him from any abuse claims that reportedly stemmed from Angelina’s team.

It’s said that the divorce and custody battle between Brad Pitt and Jolie is still ongoing — the former duo is still trying to figure out whether they will come to an agreement that can have their differences settled outside of the courtroom.

Sources reveal that Angelina is reportedly fighting for full custody of all six children, a move that has left Brad Pitt furious. The actor is under the impression that Jolie doesn’t want him to spend any time with his kids and in filing for full custody, she is strongly insinuating that Brad is incapable of caring for minors, evidently portraying him to be a bad father.

Brad Pitt has since lawyered up and will fight against Angelina’s plans to walk away with full custody unless the twosome is able to have a conversation that leaves both of them settling with a reasonable resolution.

Do you think James Haven’s closeness to his sister is what ended up tearing Brad Pitt’s marriage apart?

