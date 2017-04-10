Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Allegedly Feuding After Singer Befriends Katy Perry, Tom Hiddleston

Ed Sheeran has angered Taylor Swift after he was said to have spent time with the singer’s famously known enemy, Katy Perry.

Taylor and Katy haven’t seen eye-to-eye in almost three years. Swift was annoyed by the supposed fact that Perry had stolen her backup dancers in the midst of planning for an upcoming tour — an allegation which the “Chained To The Rhythm” star has strongly denied.

And while the twosome still isn’t speaking to one another, it’s put Ed Sheeran in an uncomfortable situation since he’s known to get along with both women.

It’s evidently clear that Ed Sheeran shares a closer bond with Taylor, who has often branded to be one of his closest pals, but hearing about Ed recently embraced Katy with a hug and an intimate conversation has definitely left quite the impression on the former country star.

Taylor feels somewhat betrayed by Ed Sheeran for even acknowledging her rival’s presence. The songstress seems to be under the impression that if she’s feuding with someone, her friends should follow her lead and give those people the cold shoulder, especially at public events.

“Taylor and Ed go way back, which is why she was furious when she saw him cuddling up to her sworn enemy Katy Perry recently,” a source tells OK! Magazine, as cited by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

What’s worse is that Ed Sheeran was seen hanging out with Tom Hiddleston just weeks prior, which has definitely questioned Taylor regarding her pal’s loyalty to their friendship.

Ed Sheeran is well aware of the fact that the “Shake It Off” singer doesn’t get along with these people, so it seems odd that Sheeran would go out of his way to form some kind of friendship with these people, knowing very well that Taylor will evidently make him choose between them or her.

“If that’s not bad enough, Taylor found out Ed was also hanging out with her ex [Tom Hiddleston]. Ed’s been so busy promoting his new album that she hasn’t been able to speak to him yet, but when she does, Ed’s definitely going to get a telling off,” the insider adds.

To say that Taylor is annoyed would be an understatement. As the source already mentions, she has no plans to bother the “Shape Of You” artist about the situation just yet, knowing that he’s currently promoting his latest album all across the world.

But it goes without saying that she will bring it up to him very soon, and when she does, it won’t be very nice. It’s odd for Ed Sheeran to hang around with people that she doesn’t like, a source adds, claiming that Taylor is concerned about what Ed must be talking about with her rivals.

In the midst of hearing about Ed Sheeran befriending Katy and Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift has been working on her own music, with plans to potentially drop her next record early 2018.

Rumor has it that Taylor has already penned songs about Kanye West, Calvin Harris, Hiddleston and Kim Kardashian on the album. Ed Sheeran is also said to have helped co-write several of the songs that he’s worked on with Swift for months now, E! Online confirms, but it’s still unclear what will end up making the cut.

With current plans to tour the world in the next couple of months, Ed Sheeran most certainly doesn’t want to surround himself around drama, so it will be interesting for fans to see how his friendship with Taylor turns out after she’s confronted him about his get-together with Katy and Tom.

[Featured Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images]