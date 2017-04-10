‘Teen Mom OG’ Tell-All Book By Matt Baier Prompts MTV To Obtain Lawyers

Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Matt Baier’s tell-all book was leaked and MTV has since lined up lawyers. Baier asserted that the new tell-all is about the hit MTV series, Teen Mom. After a chapter of the book, “You Have No F******* Idea,” was leaked, Page Six was told that Viacom ­attorneys demanded that the book’s publisher edits out nearly 15,000 words. Sources said that most of the offending copy (which originally accounted for some 20 percent of the original manuscript) was about the network itself and Portwood’s rival, Farrah Abraham.

Baier had agreed to let MTV review the book before publication. However, when the leaked chapter began circulating online before the network was able to review it, Page Six reports that execs “got in a tizzy and read [Baier] the riot act.” The book was due to be published by Post Hill Press in May of 2017.

Among other allegations, Baier claimed that an MTV producer told Portwood and Baier to “do their research” on Abraham’s boyfriend, Simon Saran. Following the tip, Baier claimed Saran had “got into a lot of trouble for ­assaulting his ex-girlfriend.”

Baier also claims that Abraham’s family tried various stories put out by the press through “way of threats and intimidation.” The 45-year-old also claimed that a former producer on Teen Mom told him that Abraham’s father had a “history of physically assaulting people.”

#WCW ❤???? @benjaminbrett A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

The book also alleged that Portwood told the network that she “wasn’t comfortable being the same room as Farrah” before the “reunion show” taping that turned out to be one of the biggest fights in Teen Mom reunion history. Matt added before the conflict, “security — who had followed us around all day long — suddenly was nowhere to be found. Not to get into any conspiracy theories, but it was almost as if they wanted there to be an altercation.”

The tension between Simon, Matt, and Amber erupted after Simon’s Snapchat roasts, particularly one in which he said Matt Baier, 45, looked like a pedophile. Dr. Drew asked Farrah about Simon’s statement, and their nonchalant response ignited some pretty fierce emotions in Amber, which, in turn, resulted in a near-physical brawl between Amber and Farrah and a wrestling match between Matt and Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were promptly escorted off the Teen Mom OG stage by security, as Abraham fired back at the couple, “Michael, do you want to call police on the criminals? Because they need to visit jail.”

Saran also slammed Portwood and Baier who were visiting their new home.

“All of a sudden everyone is buying a house… Everyone got their MTV bonuses and got no jobs! You actually need to have a job and do something with your life to have an office Matt!”

A representative for Farrah Abraham denied Matt Baier’s claims about her family and Simon Saran. Matt’s book, You Have No F****** Idea: The Naked Truth About My Life, was set to be released to the public on June 6, 2017.

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning into Teen Mom OG, which premieres on April 17 at 9.pm. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]