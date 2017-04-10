Who Is Not Invited To Pippa Middleton’s Wedding? Meghan Markle Begins Filming ‘Suits’ Season 7 in April

Pippa Middleton is getting married to hedge fund manager James Matthews in May. As it is Kate Middleton’s little sister’s wedding, royal family members, along with British society’s rich and famous, are expected to attend it. However, currently, there is much speculation about who will not be attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Some reports claim that Pippa Middleton’s fears that celeb girlfriends might steal her limelight on her wedding day and thus she is thinking of putting in place a “no ring, no bring” policy. Because of the policy, Prince Harry’s actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, might not attend the wedding of Kate Middleton’s sister.

There are reports of Prince Harry proposing to Meghan Markle this summer or by the end of this year. However, it seems highly unlikely that he will put a ring on her finger before Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Meanwhile, British tabloid The Sun is reporting that Pippa Middleton has banned Irish model and television personality Vogue Williams from her big day. Vogue Williams is dating James Matthews’ brother, Spencer Matthews.

It quotes a source as saying that Pippa Middleton sees Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ relationship as still very new.

Pippa’s view is that Vogue’s relationship with Spencer is still very new. It wouldn’t be appropriate for her to be there after just a few months of dating.

The source also says that Pippa Middleton’s decision to not invite Vogue Williams has raised eyebrows.

But some people in the circle are pretty shocked because this is her future brother-in-law who’s going to end up attending on his own. It’s certainly raised eyebrows.

With Vogue Williams landing on the not-invited list, it is likely that Suits actress might also not get an invitation. According to the source, it is obvious that Pippa Middleton does not want to be “outshone” by any television personalities on the wedding day.

Last month, the Mail Online reported that Pippa Middleton thought of “no ring, no bring” policy after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the latter’s friend’s wedding in Jamaica. At the wedding, the couple became the center of attraction, overshadowing the couple who were getting married. Kate Middleton’s sister reportedly did not want the same scene to be repeated on her day.

The report quoted a source as saying that Pippa Middleton and her mother, Carole, felt that there might be “unnecessary chaos” if Meghan Markle attended the wedding.

She saw how all eyes were on Meghan rather than Lara [the bride]. The situation was also stressful for Harry. Pippa and her mother Carole wonder whether Meghan’s presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating each other in summer of last year. Prince Harry confirmed the relationship in November. The couple has almost been inseparable, with Meghan Markle spending most of her time in London.

She, however, will be soon flying off to Toronto, Canada, to begin filming Suits Season 7. She plays Rachel Zane on the series. She is confirmed to star in the new season of the long-running legal drama series that airs on USA Network. Also, the series producers are reportedly keen on getting her back for Season 8 because of the attention the show was getting.

Once she finishes filming Suits Season 7, she is set to go to Southern Africa with Prince Harry. The couple reportedly will be taking part in Harry’s Lesotho charity projects together.

Pippa Middleton is getting married on May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are confirmed to attend the wedding. Kate Middleton reportedly intends to take up nanny duties at her sister’s wedding to avoid overshadowing her sister on her big day.

