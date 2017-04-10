How Planned Parenthood Can Be Defunded And The GOP Can Still Help Women In New Healthcare Bill

Many women were upset with the Republican Party over their latest attempt at a healthcare bill, with many upset due to Planned Parenthood being defunded, but there is a way the GOP can do this and still help every American woman. Everyone knows Planned Parenthood as the “abortion place,” but they and millions of women will tell you that they are much more than that. Due to being funded by the federal government, Planned Parenthood offers several key female services.

Things like mammograms, low cost birth control, and numerous other exams that females need access to. Hospitals or other primary doctors can be expensive with or without insurance for numerous women. Planned Parenthood has become a key option for help in these areas. Interestingly, despite all of these services the abortion part is what sticks out to people. Pro-Life or Pro-Choice, one thing is true, Planned Parenthood does do abortions but they also do much more.

The question is, why is this? Why is it that the federal government throws money at Planned Parenthood? Some assume that the feds throw money at them at the beginning of the year and we pay for everything they do, including abortions. However, this was shot down by a Executive Vice President of Planned Parenthood, Dawn Laguens. She was speaking to Politico regarding Planned Parenthood’s President Cecile Richards meeting with Ivanka Trump at the beginning of the year.

Richards was meeting with Ivanka, as the first daughter was planning to discuss the fact that the Republicans had planned to defund Planned Parenthood with the new GOP healthcare bill that was being worked on at the time. Cecile wanted to explain how the service with Planned Parenthood worked in the meeting to hopefully keep the funding. Dawn spoke about how the services worked and what Cecile said to Ivanka Trump. She claimed…

“The main thing that Cecile Richards was doing was explaining that the money doesn’t actually go to abortions. We get reimbursed the same way a hospital does. We were clearing up misinformation about how this works.”

It is interesting that the EVP of Planned Parenthood explained how the services worked so clearly, simply to prove that the company does not get federal funding to abort babies. However, few people believe that they do not. What Dawn said did seem interesting regarding how they get reimbursed for their services, such as the exams on women.

The GOP wants to get rid of this, but it may not be a bad plan…if they handle replacing it right. Women do need to have services like this to help them, as care at normal hospitals can be high. This is especially true if premiums for health insurance stay as high as they are. It is unknown if any sort of Trump healthcare bill can bring down premiums immediately for people, but any GOP healthcare bill will allow people to not have insurance if they do not want it.

The issue is that many want to remove the ten essential healthcare benefits from the new healthcare plan, which includes maternal care. This means women would literally go broke trying to have a family. This is not even considering the cost of childcare after the baby is born and everything you’ll pay for them over the next couple decades.

So basically, the GOP has plans to defund Planned Parenthood and take out the forced healthcare for women who want to have children. Some will say, that the GOP does not want to do this, as insurances will offer this. However, they will not have to offer it in every package by law. They can either not have it at all or put it in a higher package that forces women to have to pay a higher premium for around a year. That is also not including how good the care could be, as it could be crap and you end up paying a lot anyway.

How can the GOP make things better for women when it comes to their healthcare and having families? It is really simple. You can take federal money out of Planned Parenthood and allow the hospitals to get federal aide. Every time a woman goes to her gynecologist, primary, etc. for any sort of female exam, aide can be offered to reduce the cost. Additionally, the ten essential healthcare thing needs to stay in the new healthcare bill. It affects a ton of things honestly, not just this.

This means that just like Planned Parenthood has now, money will be put in to help women out. Additionally, people with insurance plans can reduce costs even more for themselves with this. It would then be essential for the federal government to keep the ten essentials in, as it reduces the amount they will pay out versus the insurance companies.

This could also reduce pregnancies and abortions, as the stigma of going to Planned Parenthood will no longer be an issue. You can get low cost care and medication from your normal hospital or doctor. So we reduce unwanted pregnancies with regular check-ups and birth control, in addition to the fact that it is now much cheaper to have a child….which reduces as many abortions.

Most abortions are done out of fear and financial trouble. On top of the fact that women do not have proper access to birth control medication that could stop the pregnancy before it ever happened. If these issues were removed, naturally the amount of abortions would lessen.They would truly have to

Abortions can still be offered by Planned Parenthood in the states that still allow them. Of course, hospitals can still do them for women in all states who are raped, have a dead child inside them, or won’t survive the pregnancy…things of which many, even high end conservatives agree is understandable reasons to abort. At the end of the day, we help both sides of the isle here. It is truly the only way to solve a crisis such as this at the end of the day.

