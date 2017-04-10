Bella Hadid Suffers Camel Toe Mishap As Her Gynecologist Speaks Out

Bella Hadid was photographed looking white hot when heading to the gym. Unfortunately, the model also suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the way there. Bella opted for a head-to-toe white Nike outfit. The skintight look created a camel toe. This mishap comes after Bella and Gigi Hadid’s gynecologist recently spoke out to MindBodyGreen about important women’s health topics.

The 20-year-old model caused a frenzy when she was seen walking the streets of New York City. Hadid was seen wearing an all-white ensemble. She wore a white Nike sports bra with matching white Nike Pro leggings. Hadid paired her look with a matching cropped jacket, a mini black backpack, mirrored sunglasses, and black sneakers, reports Express.

She also showed off some unfortunate camel toe in the outfit. The wardrobe mishap occurred since Bella’s pants were worn too tightly. According to The Sun, Bella was spotted heading to a boxing session. Her signature dark tresses were pulled up in a top knot while she was spotted heading to the gym as paparazzi snapped photos of her fighting her boxing coach indoors.

Last year, she explained how she prepared for her first-time on the Victoria’s Secret runway. She told People that she lost weight “accidentally” when trying out for the lingerie brand.

“I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day,” she said.

“I have lost weight and gained weight. My weight fluctuates so much. I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like, I want boobs. I want my a** back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

She admits that she sticks to her strict workout routine. Bella loves to work out with Rob Piela at the Gotham Gym in New York City. She loves to work out alone since she can’t find too many compatible workout buddies or personal trainers. Bella called Rob “really the best” and credits him for her slimmed down body.

“I worked out so hard and everybody is like, ‘Oh, she looks so skinny blah, blah, blah, blah,” she added.

“But I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much. …. It’s crazy but I think that you know if you set your mind to something I think you can succeed.”

She’s also careful about what she eats, even if she indulges in her favorite foods like pizza and french fries. Hadid just does everything in moderation.

“I’m going to eat pasta right now,” she added.

“If you want to have a piece of bread, go have a piece of bread. I like to eat healthy and not eat crazy plane food. I like to still make sure my diet is good and I stay hydrated and stuff. That’s basically all I do.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s gynecologist, Dr. Sherry A. Ross, spoke to MindBodyGreen. She has other A-list clients like Yolanda Hadid and Reese Witherspoon. Ross says that most of her clients have questions about everything from their health to their sexuality. As for the grooming trends, she said that most women are into DIY waxing, tattooing, and vajazzling. No word if Bella and Gigi are one of those who are into dressing up their nether regions.

Dr. Ross did have some advice to find out if you have cervical cancer. She said it’s imperative for all women to have regular gyno visits and tests taken. Cancer can lead to other problems down the line, especially for your sexual health.

“I think it’s an under-discussed topic that really needs more attention,” she said.

“Women who are seeing oncologists have little opportunity to discuss sexual health and what can be done. I see a lot of under 40 year-olds with cancer and it really affects their intimacy.”

