Kylie Jenner Prom Surprise: Reality Star Attends High School Dance With A Date

Kylie Jenner surprised one very lucky high school student and attended his junior prom with him. Along with a date, the reality star’s best friend Jordyn Woods, a camera crew, and a group of security guards were also there to escort her to the dance.

Kylie Jenner shocked a bunch of high school kids in Sacramento, California when she showed up to their junior prom on Saturday, April 8 as one of their fellow student’s dates, according to Us Weekly.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the high school dance with her a junior student named Albert Ochoa, amid rumors she and her boyfriend Tyga have broken up.

The student’s sister and classmates took videos of the teenage reality star with him on the balcony of the venue.

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT!!!!!!! — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Jenner was also joined by Jordyn Woods, a crew of E! cameramen to capture the moment for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and armed bodyguards to protect the starlet from the crazed teenagers.

Crowds of students were fighting to get pictures with the reality star.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup maven looked elegant in a silk, one-shoulder, mauve-colored dress with clear high-heels and a white corsage.

Jordyn Woods was there to support her friend and looking glamorous in a red dress with a white corsage. It is not clear if Jenner’s friend also went as one of the high-school students’ dates.

Jenner’s arrival caused a social media frenzy of students uploading photos and videos of the reality star.

Her date’s sister and friends were so excited for the high school junior to get to attend the dance with one of his celebrity crushes.

OK WHEN KYLIE JENNER AND JORDYN WOODS JUST SHOWED UP AT OUR PROM — Natalia Lazo (@NataliaLaz0) April 9, 2017

Before arriving at the dance, Kylie shared a photo of her and Woods boarding a private jet, hinting that she was up to something special.

Hahaha Jordyn looks so unbothered A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Kylie didn’t share any of her own images of videos of the event with her social media followers.

In 2013, Jenner, who had never attended her own prom, told Seventeen magazine that her ideal prom date would be a guy who was “not afraid or doesn’t think he’s too cool to show up at my house with a rose corsage. It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics.”

???? last night A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Well, Kris Jenner was nowhere in sight at this Sacramento high school’s dance but it seemed like Kylie enjoyed herself with her date and her friends, despite the current drama in her own personal life.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga have been rumored to be taking some time away from each other. The rapper reportedly moved out of the reality star’s home and into his own place almost 30 miles away, according to related reports by the Inquisitr.

It is not for sure whether or not the on-again-off-again couple will remain apart for long, but Kylie definitely seems to be enjoying her time with her friends and meeting new people.

Insiders seem to think the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star won’t be able to keep away from Tyga for long because he is her first love.

