Tyga’s Girl Demi Rose Mawby Shows Off Figure In Barely-There Top After Kylie Jenner Break Up

Tyga’s girl Demi Rose Mawby has posted a very racy picture on her Instagram again.

Everybody loves the sunshine ???? A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Demi Rose, the British model, who came to be known as “Tyga’s girl”, after she was spotted with him at the Cannes film festival party. The British model tagged her picture: “Everybody loves the sunshine”.

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

She got a lot of compliments on it.

“Sensual, bonita,” said one.

“U r so lovely in the sun baby! Love U completely baby! ????????????????????????????????????????”

“She’s my sunshine ????”.

However, she also received some criticism for the picture. One fan said:

“Why are your breasts out in every picture? Do you not have anything else going on besides that?”

It’s true that not everyone is going to like what they see and Demi Rose Mawby knows that. To be honest, it doesn’t look like she cares. After all, Demi Rose has her parents’ support.

workinnnnn ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

When Demi’s mother, Christine was asked if she was okay with her modelling career, she said, “We don’t mind at all. She always said she wouldn’t do nudity not that we’ve told her not to, her pictures are racy and suggestive but she shows them all to us. We’re right behind her. She’s such a beautiful girl, why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” the Inquisitr has reported.

Her mother says Demi rose is a very kind girl and she isn’t what people make it out to be. “She’s very kind and a really down-to-earth girl – nothing like what we are seeing in the press.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to her fans that Demi Rose likes to hang around at home with her cat and dog and that she is a homebody. “When she’s at home she’s perfectly normal. She loves her cat Raggles and her big white Samoyed dog Leo. She’s a great cook and is a homebody.”

While it’s not known if Tyga and Demi Rose are getting back together, Tyga has definitely moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home. His friends say Tyga feels he’s been “belittled” on the show (Keeping Up with the Kardashians). It’s not clear what it means, but sources have also ruled out break up. People have said that the pair hasn’t really broken up and that they’re just not spending time together.

Passionfruit A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Sources say that “they’re not broken up,” says a pal. “They’re just not spending as much time together.”

The sources have said that Tyga makes Kylie very happy. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” the insider continues.

Sources have said that the two speak every day. “He’s her first big love and they still speak every day,” Us Weekly has reported.

Tyga has time and again expressed his love for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and has said that even if things don’t work out between them, they love each other. “We’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives, right now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her.”

The sources have said that she will would keep an eye on him. “She will keep an eye on him,” says the Jenner insider.

It’s true that Kylie Jenner doesn’t truly trust Tyga, but she finds it hard to let go. “She doesn’t trust him, but can’t let go.” Kylie Jenner and Tyga have broken up before, which is when Tyga was seen romancing Demi Rose. However, nothing is ever final in Kylie-Land. So, it’s not clear if the two have really broken up or not.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]