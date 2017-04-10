Lil Wayne’s Alleged Drug Purchase Not His First Legal Name Drop

Lil Wayne was riding high the first days of April, but then several things took a turn for the worse.

Nevertheless, at first, things seemed to be looking up. For example, Lil Wayne was featured with Chief Keef on a new Tyga music release just days after Lil Wayne did not appear for a concert in Minneapolis on March 31 that also featured Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, and Prof.

On top of this, CBS Minnesota reported a few days later that the Lil Wayne concert was canceled because of mechanical issues with a private plane, and the show would not be rescheduled.

Immediately following this cancellation, a Lil Wayne show scheduled for April 4 at the University of Florida was also delayed. Although the doors opened around 7 p.m. and the other two acts finished around 10 p.m., Lil Wayne did not start playing until almost 11:30 p.m.

However, XXL Mag explained that this delay at the University of Florida show on April 4 may have been due to Lil Wayne’s plane being grounded due to high winds in nearby Atlanta, Georgia.

Following this, Lil Wayne played another show at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 8, according to Daily Item, and getting out of Florida might have seemed like a good idea.

As it appears, one of the other reasons why Lil Wayne’s life might have had some turbulence over the first week of April is due to a drug investigation.

According to a Miami Herald report from April 6, Lil Wayne is being name-dropped by an associate of his: Miami music producer Harrison Garcia AKA “Muhammad A Lean.” Lil Wayne’s name is involved in the Harrison Garcia case because Garcia allegedly confessed to selling drugs to Lil Wayne.

Along with this, Chris Brown is also being thrown into the accusations by federal drug authorities, and Harrison Garcia is being investigated for an alleged $15,000 worth of drugs it is claimed he sold to Chris Brown.

Regardless of the shock this gives to Lil Wayne fans, Lil Wayne likely saw it coming. The first time that this case was brought up was in January.

At that time, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Lil Wayne and Chris Brown had an “associate” that was arrested for allegedly selling “lean.” Since lean or “sizzurp” is a combination of prescription narcotics, purchasing the substance is illegal without a doctor’s authorization, and these drugs are considered to be in the same category as heroin or other opioids.

This is also not the first news to fans that Chris Brown and Lil Wayne have been framed in reference to lean use in the past. For example, Billboard wrote an expose on Chris Brown on March 2 and said that several insiders close to him claim he is an addict that uses lean.

Lil Wayne also openly admitted to his fans on stage in 2008 that he has struggled with addiction issues with sizzurp, according to MTV. Despite this, the current accusations by Harrison Garcia do not imply that Lil Wayne is currently using drugs, has ever purchased lean and might have bought illegal substances from Harrison Garcia.

Instead, these allegations against Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are currently no more than rumors, allegations or, at best, legal speculation, and gossip because no charges have been formally drawn, processed in the court, or tried legally to produce a verdict.

In other words, unless a judge says Lil Wayne is guilty and sentences him, Garcia Harrison’s allegations mean very little in the grand scheme of things.

Alternatively, this is not the first time Lil Wayne has been involved in legal matters where he was name-dropped or somehow caught up in someone else’s drama because he is famous.

A perfect example is a headline that stated Lil Wayne was being sued over a skateboarding incident. In reality, a person associated with Lil Wayne allegedly hit someone with a skateboard, according to Hip Hop NC.

Lil Wayne also allegedly sued someone that had a sex tape of him, but there were debates about whether or not this was real in the first place, according to Perez Hilton.

Lil Wayne also has a long list of weird lawsuits. For example, Lil Wayne was sued in 2015 by a lawyer that was helping him sue Birdman and Cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne also made headlines for getting sued by American Express for alleged credit card debt totaling over $90,000, according to Hype Beast.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne also has a long list of real lawsuits he is involved with.

Coming up, Lil Wayne will be performing in Louisville, Kentucky at The Palace Theatre on April 14, according to Courier-Journal, and this will give Lil Wayne fans an early kick off to the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

Lil Wayne also announced that he is going to Alaska to play a concert in Anchorage on May 13, according to Alaska Dispatch News.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]