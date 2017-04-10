Gal Gadot Is The ‘Embodiment Of Wonder Woman,’ Says Director Patty Jenkins

It seems Wonder Woman can’t avoid controversy and it has been that way, since news first hit the public that DC and Warner Bros. were planning a solo film for the female superhero. Even the casting of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince stirred criticism and the Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins now reveals that having that casting decision taken from her was more than a little unnerving, but, as it turned out, Ms. Gadot was born for the role. For anyone questioning that claim, Ms. Jenkins is the first to defend this new Wonder Woman and Gal’s future in the DC Entertainment universe.

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman – Just Ask Patty Jenkins

The Wonder Woman director told Empire that she was concerned that the title role had already been cast, when she was brought in on the project, because getting the wrong actress could potentially break the film. As it turned out, Patty says she was pleased to learn that it was Gal Gadot who had been cast to play the Diana Prince character, giving Zack Snyder the credit for choosing the perfect woman to fill that all too important role.

“But then, oh my God, they couldn’t have found anybody better in the whole wide world,” gushes Ms. Jenkins. “Just look at Gal Gadot when she smiles or when she meets somebody and shakes their hand. That is the embodiment of Wonder Woman. She is so beautiful and powerful, but kind and generous and thoughtful. She’s just an amazing person.”

Patty also shared that Gadot’s appearance in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice hasn’t negatively impacted her ability to tell an origins story in Wonder Woman. If anything, Jenkins says it’s easier. She points out that Batman v. Superman takes place centuries after Diana Prince left Themyscira to become a symbol of hope for all mankind, so there’s plenty of leeway in telling an exciting story that can remain faithful to the Wonder Woman comic books.

Patty adds that creating the first female superhero feature film gave her the ability to tell the story from a woman’s perspective both with a female character and as a female director. She explains that she approached Wonder Woman from the perspective of telling a story about a superhero who just happens to be female, as opposed to telling the story of a female superhero.

“I’m not looking at her as being any different than any other superhero. And that’s the victory,” said the Wonder Woman director. “I think the reason that there wasn’t a woman superhero made for a long time is because people were assuming that it had to be a different kind of thing.”

Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Welcomes Her Second Baby

And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

As the summer premiere of Wonder Woman draws ever closer, Gal Gadot has welcomed a new daughter into her family with husband Yaron Versano, according to Vogue. The newborn, Maya, will make a great companion for Gal’s first daughter, 5-year-old Alma.

Gadot shared the news with her Instagram followers, while also referencing the upcoming DC Entertainment film.

“And then we were four…. She is here, Maya,” Gadot captioned her sweet family pic. “I feel so complete [sic] blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful” the Wonder Woman star captioned her picture.

The black and white image shows Ms. Gadot holding hands with her husband, while Alma walks between them. Alma is pushing a baby stroller with balloons attached, as the family strolls down a hospital corridor. It appears as though the family is heading home with their newest addition.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright, hits theaters on June 2.

[Featured Image by DC Entertainment/Warner Bros.]