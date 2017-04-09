Kim Kardashian Wasn’t ‘Snubbed’ By Kate Middleton And Prince William

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were reported to have been “snubbed” by Kate Middleton and Prince William but that turns out to be false.

Kate did not snub Kim

OK! claimed that the Royal couple had been “not that thrilled” to be around the Kardashian-West’s. Gossip Cop revealed on Sunday that the information was fabricated and that the reality star and rapper did not feel “snubbed” by Kate or Prince William.

The publication has reported falsely about the Kardashians and Kanye West in the past. Prince William and Kate Middleton met Beyonce and Jay Z at a Nets game three years ago and it was reported that Kim was “not cool with Kim one-upping her.”

OK! went on to say that West, who had previously met the prince, feels that ever since he got married to Kim, all of his invitations to the royals to attend his shoes have “gone ignored.” Kardashian allegedly felt it was “snobbery toward her” and was “really hurt” that Kate and Prince William hadn’t met up with her yet because she was “a huge fan of Kate Middleton and wants desperately to meet her.”

There is no feud between them

Gossip Cop also busted the magazine publication when the publication’s sister magazine Star published false information about an alleged feud between Kardashian and Middleton because the Duchess of Cambridge did “not want to be her friend.”

A source falsely claimed that despite Kate’s denial, “it hasn’t stopped Kim from pursuing her idol relentlessly over the past few years.”

An inside source from the palace and a source close to the Kardashians confirmed that none of the magazine’s allegations were anywhere close to the truth.

Apparently, an ill-informed “source” is to blame who also convinced the publication back in December of 2016 that Kim Kardashian was divorcing Kanye West.

The magazine also reported that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twin girls fourteen months ago.

Kim’s new focus

In reality, Kim Kardashian’s life recently has been centered around her husband, family, and business ventures after refocusing her life following her horrific robbery in Paris. Climbing the social ladder seems to be the least of Kim’s concerns these days.

People reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing well. The couple took some time for themselves this weekend and went out on a romantic date night without their two kids in Brentwood, California.

Kim kept it casual in a pair of ripped jeans and black bodysuit but dressed it up with a floor-length black coat.

The returned selfie queen accessorized by showing off her new gold jewelry from Kanye West’s first jewelry collection, which she has been secretly modeling for months.

