Normani Kordei To Get Help From Fifth Harmony For ‘DWTS’ Most Memorable Year

Normani Kordei will have the support of her Fifth Harmony family as she tells the story of her Most Memorable Year this week on Dancing With the Stars. People magazine revealed that Normani’s Fifth Harmony group mates will not only be in the audience for this week’s edition of the celebrity dancing competition, but they will also perform during the show. Kordei’s pals Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have been confirmed as guest stars on the upcoming episode.

It’s a no-brainer that Normani Kordei, 20, will pay homage to her breakout year with Fifth Harmony. The group was discovered by Simon Cowell in 2012 on the Fox reality show the X Factor.

The past few weeks have been especially difficult for Kordei, as Fifth Harmony has been touring in Asia. Last week, Normani and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy had had to take a red-eye from the group’s overseas concert date in Hong Kong to the DWTS studios in Los Angeles.

“We’ve been touring on the other side of the world, so they can’t be here in person yet but they text me and have been so supportive as I fly back and forth,” Kordei previously told People.

Normani is reportedly dancing the rumba to the Fifth Harmony song “Impossible,” which is the first song the singers performed as a group of five after they were formed on the second season of The X Factor. (Former member Camila Cabella left the group last year to pursue a solo career.) “Impossible” is also the song the group performed during the semi-finals of the show before landing in third place.

In an interview earlier this year with Rolling Out, Normani Kordei said she would never have auditioned for the X Factor if her parents hadn’t pushed her, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are a big part of her Most Memorable Year story.

“I didn’t expect to get anything out of it, and now I’m probably in one of the biggest girl groups of all time,” Kordei said. “I could never repay my parents for always pushing me and believing in me as much as they did…We’ve worked so hard. Looking back from 2012 up until now, we’ve had so much growth. We’ve been through so much and we’ve worked our butts off to get to where we are right now, and I just know that we have so much more to offer.”

In the same interview, Normani revealed why she ultimately agreed to sign on to Dancing With the Stars in spite of her busy touring schedule.

“Dancing With the Stars is a show I always watched with my grandma, and it was one of my favorite shows, but more importantly one of her favorite shows,” Kordei said. “It was always captivating to see two people grow and have this journey with each other and maybe not win but come out stronger in the end.”

Normani revealed that her DWTS deal came quickly. Normani had an initial meeting with DWTS producers and then a month later she was confirmed as a cast member for the 24th season of the show.

Kordei knew she was signing on for a life-changing experience and she prepared herself for how difficult it would be.

“I definitely know that it is going to be tough,” Normani said ahead of the DWTS premiere. “The mental and physical preparedness is going to come as we progress in the show, week by week. I am also going to be traveling so I have to be totally prepared all around.”

You can see Normani Kordei and her girls from Fifth Harmony when Dancing with the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]