Victoria Beckham’s Target #VBxTarget Collection Selling Out: Up To Plus Size 26, Clothing Being Resold On Ebay

The Victoria Beckham for Target line launched on Sunday, and VBxTarget is getting lots of buzz online at Target and in the brick-and-mortar Target stores as people share photos of their VBxTarget buys online. According to Google Trends, there were more than 20,000 searches for the Beckham for Target line. And some of Victoria’s Target line is selling out, reports USA TODAY.

Looking fierce in your Victoria Beckham girl!!???????????? #VBxTarget pic.twitter.com/MjSSKYaGqL — Amber Johnson (@AmberJ718) April 9, 2017

The VBxTarget launch isn’t showing the huge type of crazy response that Lilly Pulitzer for Target brought, with long lines and frenzied shopping both online and offline. But Posh Spice’s Target line is getting enough of a buzz that social media is showing an active stream of tweets coming in to the #VBxTarget hashtag. The Beckham for Target line includes more than 200 items for sale, spanning designs for kids and adults in a variety of sizes. Folks are already praising Victoria for including larger sizes in the Beckham line at Target.

I am overwhelmed by your response to my #VBxTarget collaboration launch! Thank you for your patience and sorry for any frustration! x VB pic.twitter.com/cVxUWBn1EX — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 9, 2017

The Target link that allows shoppers to shop all the items in the Victoria Beckham for Target line proves what is popular and selling out, when sorting the feature by the most popular and best-selling clothing in the line. Popular items like the aptly named “Women’s Plus Black Satin Calla Lily Wide Leg Pant – Victoria Beckham for Target” for $40 are currently listed as temporarily out of stock on Target’s website as of this writing, at least in some sizes. The matching “Women’s Plus Black Calla Lily Button Down Top – Victoria Beckham for Target” is currently available as of this writing, listed at $30, available in sizes 1x, 2x, and 3x and others.

The flowers I carried at my wedding, I now have on a sweet #VBxTarget dress by @victoriabeckham — last one in my size too! @TargetStyle pic.twitter.com/CzRxzwCUVw — Pauline Oo (@paulineoojm) April 9, 2017

However, the same outfit is being listed for a much higher rate on eBay. For example, whereas the pants and top would total $70 on Target’s website, the eBay listing named Women’s Calla Lily Twill Pant SZ 4 & Top SZ M Victoria Beckham for Target currently lists the ensemble for $400, which is quite a markup. No doubt intrepid eBay sellers are hoping to make a profit off of the VBxTarget clothing that sells out.

Other popular items listed as sold out in most sizes on Target’s website include the “Baby Navy Stripe Collared Top and Pant Set – Victoria Beckham for Target,” which is listed at $18, and is only available on Target’s website in the newborn size as of this writing.

VBxTarget Photos: Social Media Posts of Victoria Beckham for Target Hauls

People are turning to Twitter and other social media platforms to post photos of their VBxTarget purchases. As seen in the following photo, a Twitter user thanked Beckham for her purchases that she “happened upon” during her journey to the U.S.

@victoriabeckham thanks for the fab #VBxTarget goodies. Happened upon them on my trip to the US. pic.twitter.com/gcolJt2HjC — Claire Narey (@ClaireGreenwood) April 9, 2017

Some of the photos being posted are from inside of various Target stores, showing off the VBxTarget display and clothing items.

Certain comments being posted on social media prove the frustration that some shoppers say they are experiencing with buying the items from the VBxTarget line that they desire, as can be read below, along with comments praising Beckham’s Target line.

As seen in the top photo above, Zoe Saldana attended the Victoria Beckham for Target Launch Event on April 1, in Los Angeles, California.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]