Watch Miami Marlins Vs. New York Mets Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Early NL East Rivalry Clash

The Miami Marlins aim to finish off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets Sunday when the National League East rivals square off in a game that will live stream from Citi Field — with the Mets sending their hard-throwing ace Noah Syndergaard to the mound in an effort to halt the Marlins’ momentum and put the Mets back on a winning track after losing three of their first five games.

But the Mets may have the perfect solution to halting the Miami momentum in their fireballing ace Noah Syndergaard — who in 2016 had the highest average pitch velocity of any Major League starting pitcher. Syndergaard’s average pitch clocked in at a blazing 98.3 miles per hour.

Syndergaard was the Mets Opening Day starter this season, facing the Atlanta Braves on April 3 in Atlanta. In that game, the 24-year-old who answers to the nickname “Thor” hurled six shutout innings allowing five hits while striking out seven on his way to a no-decsion in game eventually won by the Mets 6-0.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Sunday Night Baseball game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Citi Field in New York on Sunday, April 9. That start time will be 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific.

The Marlins have dominated the first two games of the three-game set, outscoring New York by a lopsided 15-3 tally. But Marlins Manager Don Mattingly is not counting on that trend carrying into the series finale.

“Anytime you’ve got Syndergaard out there, you’re not really that excited about it,” Mattingly said on Saturday.

The Marlins counter with 33-year-old, 13-year veteran Edinson Volquez — who will be well known to most of the Mets players from the 2015 World Series when Volquez, then pitching for the Kansas City Royals, faced the Mets in Game One and the decisive Game Five, lasting six innings both times, allowing three runs and one run as Kansas City went on to win its first World Series title since 1985.

