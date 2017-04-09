‘Poldark’ Season 3: Cast Reveals Major Spoilers, Elizabeth Plot Wrinkle, And Season 4 Confirmed

Poldark Season 3 just got even more interesting. The BBC One, and PBS Masterpiece series, took part in a panel for the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, where the cast and crew of Poldark served up a few surprises, and several spoilers. Per the site Poldarked, the Poldark panel was not going to be recorded. So Poldark fans are unlikely to catch it on online. Here is what has been reported so far, regarding what was revealed about Poldark Season 3.

Will there be a Poldark Season 4?

Yes. Radio Times reports that actor Aidan Turner, who portrays Ross Poldark on the hit series, revealed that Poldark has been renewed for a fourth season, and that Poldark Season 4 would start filming in September. The same month Digital Spy reports Poldark Season 3, began production. If production stays on course, Poldark fans could expect Poldark Season 4 to arrive the same time of year, in 2018.

Now, it is time to jump in to some Poldark Season 3 spoilers. Here are five (5) of the most major Poldark Season 3 spoilers shared by the cast, and crew of Poldark.

Warning: Spoilers for Poldark Season 3 lie ahead.

Poldark Season 3 Spoiler #1: Ross to the rescue.

Radio Times reports that Aidan Turner confirmed one Poldark Season 3 storyline would revolve around Ross mounting a rescue effort to save his friend, Dr. Dwight Enys (Luke Norris), from French forces. As Poldark fans are likely to remember, Dwight reenlisted in the British military at the end of Poldark Season 3. Radio Times reports that, Turner described a “little war movie” so expect those episodes of Poldark Season 3 to involve lots of action.

This spoiler lines up with what the Inquistir had previously relayed about Poldark Season 3. According to The Telegraph, Ross will be joining up with old acquaintance, Tholly Tregirls (Sean Gilder), in Poldark Season 3 to “free a friend.” Is Dwight, the friend they were referring too? It seems likely.

Poldark fans will have to wait and see if Ross’ attempt to rescue Dwight is more perilous, than his and Dwight’s rescue of the ill-fated Jim, from prison in Poldark Season 1. Will Ross succeed, this time? What kind of shape will Dwight be in, when Ross finds him?

Stay tuned. As it turns out Dwight, is not the only Poldark character, Ross will have his sights set on rescuing in Poldark Season 3.

Poldark Season 3 Spoiler #2: Ross to the rescue, again.

Radio Times reports the Poldark team unveiled new footage from Poldark Season 3 at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival. According to Radio Times, the footage showed Ross riding to save Elizabeth (Heida Reed), whose horse is carrying her towards the edge of one of Cornwall’s famous cliffs.

Interestingly, Radio Times makes a point to say that Elizabeth is pregnant, which indicates the Poldark Season 3 episode, this scene is from, might air early in Season 3. On Poldark, a pregnancy typically lasts only an episode, or two. So this footage could very well be from episode one, or two, of Poldark Season 3. Why Elizabeth would be riding, while she is pregnant, brings up another question altogether.

Will Ross make it in time to save Elizabeth? If he does, will she use the afterglow of Ross’ rescue to draw him closer to her?

Poldark Season 3 Spoiler #3: The paternity of Elizabeth’s baby will be a mystery, after all.

While it sounds like Poldark Season 3 has lots of action, and adventure, there is another matter Poldark Season 3 will need to address, or not. According to the Express, Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield confirmed that the paternity of Elizabeth’s baby would remain a mystery for a while in Poldark Season 3.

As the Inquisitr previously suggested, the paternity of Elizabeth’s baby is far from a sure thing in Poldark Season 3. Many have speculated that Ross is the father of Elizabeth’s baby, the result of their encounter towards the end of Poldark Season 2. However, there might be more to it.

What about the Poldark novels?

As previously stated on the Inquisitr, the Poldark novels, and what they say about the paternity of Elizabeth’s baby, are open to interpretation, and adaptive consideration. According to the Express, Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield told the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival audience that the books are rather “ambiguous” about whether Ross is the father of Elizabeth’s baby, stating “it’s never said, ‘Oh, it’s obviously Ross’ baby’.”

On the Poldark novels, and how Poldark Season 3 would interpret what they say on the matter, Horsfield said this.

“We may wish it to be, certainly for drama, it makes it more interesting but the book is not clear at this stage. We’re not saying at this stage either.”

Poldark Season 3 Spoiler #4: Demelza’s brothers are coming to town.

As Digital Spy previously reported, Demelza’s brothers will be arriving in Poldark Season 3, and fans can expect them to have quite a presence in the new season. The Express reports that Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield stated their arrival in town is “not straightforward.”

It sounds like Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) will have her hands full in Poldark Season 3. First, dealing with the continued fallout of Ross’ infidelity, and secondly, with whatever her brothers get up to.

Poldark Season 3 Spoiler #5: Ross vs. George continues.

Do not expect any peace between Ross and his nemesis, George Warleggan, any time soon. According to the Express, Horsfield stated that the arch rivals’ “feud escalates” in Poldark Season 3.

This Season 3 spoiler should not come as a major surprise. When Poldark Season 2 ended, guns had been drawn. So who will come out on top? Find out when Poldark Season 3 premieres on PBS Masterpiece, October 1, and on BBC One in June.

