Khloe Kardashian: Lamar Odom Won’t Stop Her Marrying Tristan Thompson, ‘KUWTK’ Couple Engaged?

Khloe Kardashian is ready to marry Tristan Thompson and nobody is going to stop her from making it happen — not even Lamar Odom.

According to reports, things have been going so great between Khloe Kardashian and her beau that marriage certainly seems to be what both of them are headed for.

Having talked about their future together, Thompson has reportedly made it known that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Khloe Kardashian, adding that he loves how committed she is to their relationship, especially considering that the TV star still lives in Los Angeles.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was stunned when Kardashian made the move to purchase a home near his estate, but it’s assured him that the romance is serious, and now that they are both on the same page, it’s only a matter of time before the 26-year-old pops the question to Khloe Kardashian.

Hollywood Life reveals that Khloe is more than ready to get married again. After all the heartbreak she’s been through in the last couple of years, with the handful of men she’s dated, it’s nice for her to have finally found someone that she shares the same connection with.

Khloe Kardashian has been so committed to the relationship when she finds herself having a couple of days off from her hectic schedule, she is sure to spend it in Cleveland or supporting Tristan while he’s on the road to fulfilling his NBA obligations.

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t looked back ever since getting with Tristan. She knows that her ex-husband Lamar Odom has made attempts to get back in touch with her, having even appeared on The Doctors following his stint in rehab in December, stressing he wanted his wife back.

The former Clippers star stressed that he misses Khloe Kardashian and would do anything to be given another chance with the 32-year-old. Unfortunately for Lamar, however, Khloe has moved on with her life, and that’s after all the chances she had given Odom prior to starting a new romance with Thompson last summer.

Life & Style makes it known that Khloe Kardashian is happier than ever before. She knows that marrying Tristan is what the future holds for her, and she’s certainly not ruling out potential plans to start a family with the 26-year-old. They are so in love that no one’s going to stop them from getting married, Us Weekly adds.

“She’s hoping he’ll pop the question within the next few weeks,” a source tells the magazine. She wants something small, on the beach, in a tropical locale like Cabo San Lucas or Jamaica. She’s looking to turn it into a fun-filled weekend with lots of activities for her guests.”

Hollywood Life further adds to Life & Style‘s report, adding that it’s been a rollercoaster ride for Khloe Kardashian with all the drama she’s found herself in, but she feels safer than ever before being with Tristan who has supported her just as much as she supports him.

It’s a relationship that hasn’t drained Khloe Kardashian the way it did when she was with Lamar Odom or James Harden. She’s at peace and is filled with happiness when she gets to spend quality time with her man.

“Khloe is ready to start the next chapter of her life. She wants to get married and start a family of her own. Now that she’s with Tristan, she’s happier than ever,” the source shared. “She is so happy. She didn’t think she would find love so soon after Lamar, but she definitely has. Khloe Kardashian is still hoping Tristan may pop the question. She’s been visiting him… and things are getting very serious between them.”

Are you excited for Khloe Kardashian to get married again?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]