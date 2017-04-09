Donald Trump Cabinet Problems, Twitter And Russia Puzzled By Ineffective Syria Bombing, Weekend Briefing

Donald Trump has faced a series of problems since taking office, and getting cabinet member approval has been one of them. Presently, he has three positions in his cabinet that need to be filled. The senate, which is responsible for approving nominated persons to this, and other high level state positions has been dragging its feet in this endeavor, something that has made Trump lash out. However, President Donald Trump has also taken a lot more time to submit nominations to the senate when compared to his predecessors.

Presently, he has submitted 74 nominations, with 26 being confirmed. In comparison, former President Barrack Obama already had 40 individuals confirmed by the body by this time. Special elections have already been set for Kansas and Georgia to help fill vacant seats in Trump’s cabinet.

In other news, Donald Trump recently issued executive orders for the Shayrat airbase in Syria to be bombed in response to a chemical weapons attack at Khan Sheikhoun, that left more than 80 dead. The military base had apparently been used by the Syrian army to launch the attack. The move was lauded by many, including Antony Blinken, who was deputy secretary in Obama’s administration. The following was his statement.

@realDonaldTrump Not saying all 20 destroyed jets were the same type, but at over $30 million for a fighter jet, this adds up fast. pic.twitter.com/fC2ahJS9En — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) April 8, 2017

“President Donald J. Trump was right to strike at the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for using a weapon of mass destruction, the nerve agent sarin, against its own people.

Mr. Trump may not want to be ‘president of the world’ but when a tyrant blatantly violates a basic norm of international conduct — in this case, the ban on using chemical or biological weapons in armed conflict, put in place after World War I — the world looks to America to act. Mr. Trump did, and for that he should be commended.”

This was via his New York Times column. U.S. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham also saluted Donald Trump, and the military for the outstanding undertaking. The following was their statement.

“We salute the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Armed Forces who carried out tonight’s strikes in Syria. Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.

Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action. For that, he deserves the support of the American people. Building on tonight’s credible first step, we must finally learn the lessons of history and ensure that tactical success leads to strategic progress.”

However, the ineffectiveness of the bombing campaign on the ground was highly surprising. Putting the sheer scale of the attack into perspective, almost 60 Tomahawk missiles bombarded the military base. Each weighs between 2,900 to 3,500 pounds and costs about $832,000. It would be expected that the bombardment would have dealt a catastrophic blow to Syria’s President Assad’s military, but it didn’t seem to have such an effect.

@diannachriste @realDonaldTrump Nothing even happened to their air base. They were up and flying the very next day. — sumëya e. alington (@sumeyaalington) April 9, 2017

Going by the number of deaths resulting from the attack, the Syrian state media put the toll at seven people, and four were children. At present, no military personnel deaths have been confirmed. This puzzling result was also noted by many who took to Twitter to chide Trump on his seemingly inefficient strategy.

The following were are of the tweets expressing this.

The Russian military was apparently warned in advance of the impending strike by the U.S. military. On to the puzzling aspects of the campaign, the Russian Defence Ministry issued a statement soon after, indicating that of the 59 missiles claimed to have been launched against the airbase, only 23 reached their target, with the remaining 36 still unaccounted for. What’s more, the runway, parking apron and taxiways were left intact. This is as reported by RT.

The ministry also outlined a strategy to strengthen Syria’s air defence infrastructure against future related attacks by Donald Trump’s administration.

