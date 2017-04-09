Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Finally Scored’ With Alex Rodriguez, Is Marc Anthony Still In Her Life?

Jennifer Lopez had a very hard time while she was in a relationship with Drake. It was reported that although a beautiful woman, she was very insecure about him.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

“J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake at his Super Bowl gig,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

However, those days are over now and Jennifer Lopez has made it official with Alex Rodriguez.

“Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” a source told People magazine.

The sources have gone on to say that the two dating “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

“They are definitely getting more serious,” a Lopez source says of the couple — dubbed, naturally, J-Rod — in the new issue of People. “When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

Ok @chrisappleton1 @scottbarnes68 #RandM #anotherdayattheoffice A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The sources have said that both families have families and that it’s always hard when you try to merge them. “It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge to families with young kids, but so far so good,” adds the source.

However, it’s been said that everyone is getting along with everyone else. “The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

Work mode… #GUCCI A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The sources have gone on to say that Jennifer is very happy and that “Jennifer says she has never been in this kind of relationship,” the source said.

The sources have said that the relationship “works and is easy. She is very happy.”

Drake’s presence in Jennifer Lopez’s life wasn’t doing her any good and even her ex, Marc Anthony was supposedly unhappy about the way things were with her.

Camera ready… ???????????? #worldofdance #may8th #dontmissout #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

However, it’s been said that Marc Anthony is a constant presence in Jennifer Lopez’s life and that they continue to be very good friends. “Jennifer and Marc continue to talk and are very good friends,” the source shares.

There were even rumors that Marc Anthony was so jealous of Drake that he was hoping she comes back into her life once the romance with Drake was over. “Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him,” the Inquisitr had reported.

The sources say that Jennifer didn’t want her kids to go through the emotional ache. “[She] didn’t want to put the kids through the emotional turmoil of possibly getting back together with their dad if it wasn’t on solid ground.”

It’s clear that Jennifer Lopez cares about her children and lot and in that sense her relationship with Marc Anthony seems to make most sense.

The Inquisitr had earlier reported that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are still talking to each other and Lopez went on to say that the two are even working on an album together.

However, it doesn’t look like the two will be back together. When asked if she and Marc may be together, she said it wasn’t possible, although the two are still very good friends. But the two take their parental responsibilities very seriously and are also working on a Spanish album together. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony might just get back together? Do you think Jennifer Lopez has finally found love in Alex Rodriguez? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty Images]