‘Gilmore Girls’: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel Downplay A Second Season Of Netflix Revival

Gilmore Girls fans may have a long wait before another season of the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life plays out. In a panel interview posted by Deadline, Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who played mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore on the long-running series, said that while they love playing the characters on the beloved show, they don’t want to overstay their welcome.

Graham said she would “play that character until my dying day,” but added:

“I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome. … There’s probably a way to keep these characters alive but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for them.”

Graham added that, despite fan speculation, no deal for a second Gilmore Girls revival season has been made and that she hasn’t even been approached about it.

As for Bledel, the actress said she is “just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that she can “relate to and can hook into,” but she stopped short of promising any further adventures for Rory.

“And if that happens … I don’t know,” the Gilmore Girls star said. “It’s such an unknown, I don’t think we anticipated that this would happen.”

TheGilmore Girls revival debuted last November on Netflix as four 90-minute episodes that spanned over the four seasons. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life picked up nine years after the original series ended its seven-season run on the WB, and later the CW, and its heavily-teased four-word ending was a shocker to fans when it teased a new generation of the Gilmore family was on the way.

“It certainly wasn’t the ending I was expecting,” Bledel said.

“I hoped Rory would end on a high note. After all her hard work, I wanted to see her succeed and be thriving. So it was a hard thing for me to digest.”

Graham said the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ending was a true cliffhanger.

While the Gilmore Girls stars are still in the dark regarding the future of their characters, Netflix is very interested in continuing the series, according to TV Guide. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos revealed they were in “very preliminary” discussions with Gilmore Girls creators Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino about the future of the series.

Of course, while Graham has said she would play Lorelai Gilmore until her dying day, Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia thinks fans should sit tight. Earlier this year, Ventimiglia, who currently stars on a little show called This Is Us, told Variety that while he would consider doing more episodes of Gilmore Girls, he wonders why fans won’t just let the show end already. Ventimiglia played Rory Gilmore’s on-and-off boyfriend, Jess Mariano, on the series.

“I do kind of feel like audiences shouldn’t get so greedy,” the Gilmore Girls alum told Variety. “They were given a last serving of pie — why don’t we just leave it at that?”

While he thinks fans should be content with that last four-episode serving, Milo did say if he received a call from Gilmore Girls producers to shoot another season, he would be there no matter how busy he is with other projects.

“I stayed close with Dan and Amy for years, and to me, I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, I’ll be there,” the actor said. “Absolutely. I don’t care if I’m doing a movie in Tunisia, if I’m filming Star Wars wherever, I will show up for this because I care about it.'”

