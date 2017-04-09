President Donald Trump Reportedly Shifting Policies In An Effort To Reset Presidency

President Donald Trump been changing things around it seems and a White House staff shake-up is set to go down due to it, as Trump will reportedly shift his policies around to reset his Presidency. Backed by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump will reportedly be heading toward a “centrist” push to hopefully recover from the rough start to his Presidency highlighted by Mic.com.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is reportedly “with the program” according to a Senior White House official who told Axios. However, it is unclear if Steve Bannon, the President’s current Chief of Strategy, is on board with the move. This shift by Donald Trump will completely go against Bannon’s slash and burn approach, which pushed for the Trump administration to put people in various positions that worked heavily against various things Americans actually liked.

Americans seemed to universally hate the Education, EPA, and Energy Secretary picks all of which were seemingly influence by Bannon. Trump will reportedly approach a more “competence and results-driven” policy program. This is reportedly not settling well with Bannon, who was removed from his role in the National Security Council this past week by the President. Bannon seems to be slowly isolated from the Trump administration by the day.

Interestingly. Steve Bannon reportedly even threatened to quit the Trump administration when he was taken out of the NSC, and has been involved in a well known White House rivalry with Kushner. Jared’s role has expanded in the White House in recent weeks, which some took as Trump slowly moving into a different direction at the time. Kushner and Bannon could not be more opposite, which may be the biggest reason for their rivalry.

Kushner reportedly took issue with Bannon’s desire to “deconstruct” the government, which many thought at the time was a bad plan. It led to several picks for roles in the administration which have remained an issue since. Bannon of course is not a fan of Kushner, which is why he has reportedly called him a “globalist” and “cuck” behind his back.

This rivalry with Kushner and Bannon has not gone unnoticed online. Twitter used both a #FireKushner and #FireBannon hashtag in fact. Of course, the White House has denied any such rivalry exists and that a shake-up is in the works. On Friday, the White House even released a statement that said “the only thing we are shaking up is the way Washington operates as we push the president’s aggressive agenda forward.”

President Trump has taken a lot of his policy direction from Steve Bannon at the dismay of many Americans, which has lost a lot of support and led to some of the worst approval numbers in Presidential history. Bannon has been at the head of most decisions so much so that he was once dubbed “President Bannon” for the amount of power he had in the White House. The failures in the Trump campaign, such as the GOP healthcare bill, have seen most of Trump’s worst poll numbers.

Trump’s big issue on the Muslim “travel ban” is losing him support as well, which for most felt a bit odd due to his stance on the situation throughout his campaign. It is thought that Bannon helped to make all of this controversial decisions and that has led to issues for Trump. According to Axios, Bannon could be forced out if he does not adopt a more cooperative approach, especially when it comes to healthcare.

Trump managed to see some bipartisan praise and cable news love after his order of attacking a Syrian air base housing chemical weapons. “I think Donald Trump became president of the United States last night,” CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said Friday. However, this has seemingly seen a lot of problems from some key supporters, whom felt Trump went away from his assurance to stay out of the middle east and not police the world.

People like Dan Rather criticized the media support for Trump’s Syria attack in a Facebook post on Friday, writing that the role of the press is to “ask hard questions” and to give the sitting administration the “healthy skepticism” it deserves. He claimed…

“The number of members of the press who have lauded the actions last night as ‘presidential’ is concerning. War must never be considered a public relations operation. It is not a way for an administration to gain a narrative.”

Trump was praised back in February for his first Presidential Address to Congress. The speech was a very big shift from the typical Trump address to the public. It included material on women, and even clean water and air. All of which were seemingly ignored in recent healthcare material and executive orders put out. Trump certainly can go with a shift to hopefully change things, which many American would applaud. The question is, how far will he go and will things go too far?

