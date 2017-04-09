Henry Cavill Wore Christopher Reeves’ Original Superman Suit For ‘Man Of Steel’ Audition

Zack Snyder has released an image of Henry Cavill wearing the Superman suit for the very first time, which he took several years ago when the actor had his screen test as the character for Man Of Steel. However, what makes the image all the more emotional and impressive is that Henry Cavill is wearing the costume that Christopher Reeve wore in the very first Superman film back in 1978.

Zack Snyder posted the image on Vero, via Batman News, while he also added the caption of, “First test with Henry… I knew right away he was Superman.” You can very much see why, too, as Henry Cavill actually looks the spitting image of Christopher Reeve in the picture.

While Zack Snyder didn’t go into detail about Henry Cavill wearing Christopher Reeve’s Superman outfit when he posted the above image, he previously made this revelation to Dujour just ahead of the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

We didn’t have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so he wore the original Christopher Reeve suit. He put it on and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, ‘Dang, you’re Superman!’

Henry Cavill himself has previously spoken to Total Film, via Metro, about putting on the Superman outfit, too, admitting that he instantly turned into a fanboy when he saw himself in a mirror wearing the suit. It also had a positive impact on his preparation for the role, too, as Henry Cavill admitted that it immediately snapped him out of any lethargy regarding the part.

“It’s extremely cool. There’s no other feeling like it. They just put it on, I turned around and looked in the mirror and you can’t really play it cool — you sort of guffaw and laugh. I thought ‘OK, holy hell, this is real, it’s not a joke anymore. This is it … you’re doing it, you’re right in the middle of it.'”

In another interview that Henry Cavill conducted with Total Film, via the Henry Cavill fan website, the English actor made it clear that putting on the suit every morning increased his confidence tenfold. He also candidly confessed that it was quite a laborious process to get inside the attire, which included plenty of talcum powder and numerous individuals pulling up the costume and getting extremely close to his most intimate areas.

“I loved wearing the suit! You put it on every morning and you feel fantastic. I mean, you’re wearing a Superman suit, for goodness sake!… It took the team about 15 minutes each day. They struggled hard… let’s just say we became very close!”

It recently transpired that Henry Cavill was almost beaten to the role of Clark Kent/Superman in Man Of Steel by Joe Manganiello. The True Blood actor made this admission on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, revealing that he met with the casting agents, the heads of Legendary Studio, producers, and even Zack Snyder. However, Joe Manganiello’s chances of playing Superman all fell apart when a phone call was made to the True Blood costume team asking for his measurements, which forced HBO to insist that he wouldn’t be released from his contract so that he could appear in the film.

“I met with Zack. I had an hour and a half long meeting with Zack, which is what was causing all the trouble. … I went ahead and met with casting, and then they all brought me over to meet Zack. I met the producers, I met with Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull at Legendary, I met everybody – everybody involved – and then finally sat down with Zack for an hour and a half and had a big conversation about the character and where it was going, et cetera. Then they called the True Blood costume shop for my measurements to build my suit and that’s what caused – that’s when it stopped.”

