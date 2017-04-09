NFL News: Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, and L.A. Chargers Updates From This Week

Although NFL Free Agency has slowed down, news continues for teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, and L.A. Chargers. All three teams made headlines this week.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams made a ton of news this week by acquiring some depth via free agency.

Either way, the Rams are also open to signing corner Trumaine Johnson to a long-term extension. Previously, it was reported that the Rams could trade their corner who has a year on his contract via the franchise designation.

Still, extension talks are not expected until the end of the offseason program, according to reports.

Johnson is due to make $16.7 million after getting his second consecutive franchise designation.

Speaking of corners, the Rams added slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman. The 25-year-old corner made 35 tackles and two interceptions for the Buffalo Bills last season. He gives the Rams depth at the corner position, and he is familiar with L.A. due to his college background at USC.

Robey-Coleman joins Carlos Thompson as a defensive free agent signed this week. Thompson signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but the Texans released him in August of 2016.

Thompson only appeared in two career games. However, he fits the Rams new defensive scheme which is transitioning to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Wade Philips.

Also earlier in the week, the Rams signed former Washington center John Sullivan. Sullivan served as a back in Washington last season, after being the primary starter for the Minnesota Vikings from 2009 to ’14.

Sullivan is familiar with Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay was the offensive coordinator in Washington last season. Thus, Sullivan could be in the mix to become the Rams starter at center. The 32-year-old veteran has made 93 career starts.

Stay tuned for more NFL news as the Rams continue building under their new coaching staff.

Oakland Raiders

I guess I’m an insider? Marshawn Lynch currently at the Raiders’ practice facility https://t.co/rvr9MoG7aE pic.twitter.com/1NQwsFXpwx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2017

The Oakland Raiders made NFL news for entirely different reasons. Insert rumors about the Silver and Black signing their most popular neighbor.

Earlier this week, Marshawn Lynch visited the Raiders. Multiple reports said that Lynch would be interested in coming out of retirement to play for his hometown Raiders.

Lynch even dropped a hint by releasing apparel by his brand that featured the Raiders scheme and name.

On Marshawn Lynch: My understanding is that meeting with Jack Del Rio is the final hurdle. If the #Raiders coach signs off, dominoes fall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

As to what is keeping this from happening, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio just had to give the move the green light. The move has not been made official, so Del Rio is either not interested in Marshawn Lynch or he is waiting on something else.

Otherwise, Lynch’s mom Delisa Lynch said she knew her son would un-retire. She said that she does not really discuss football with her son, but she would love Lynch on the Raiders just like the rest of the town. Delisa Lynch said she is a Raiders girl too.

Marshawn Lynch rushed for 417 yards in seven games during the 2015 season, which was his last year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Obviously, this is a developing NFL news story for the Raiders and Lynch.

L.A. Chargers

Philip Rivers on how he would feel if @Chargers draft a qb this year…."I don't fear that day." pic.twitter.com/B7i4Bh6dyc — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) April 3, 2017

As for the L.A. Chargers, the biggest news surrounds what they will do in the NFL Draft.

There is already speculation that the Chargers may begin grooming Philip Rivers‘ replacement. They would need to draft a young quarterback first. Rivers and his backup Kellen Clemens are both past 30.

Thus, the Chargers could take a quarterback as high as No. 7 overall. This week, Rivers said it did not shock him that the team would look quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. He also said it would not affect him because a young quarterback would sit behind him for awhile.

Per AL.com, Rivers said that he would not go over the top to help a young quarterback. However, he would help the new guy learn to be a professional by whatever the rookie asks for.

Either way, we can expect more NFL news on Rivers’ heir as the NFL Draft approaches.

[Featured Image by Jeff Haynes/AP Images]