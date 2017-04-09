‘King Of Queens’ Stars Leah Remini And Kevin James Reunite On ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season Finale

It’s a reunion like no other. Two hilarious actors who once played husband and wife on television are together once again, at least for a little bit. Leah Remini and Kevin James were a hilarious match in the hit sitcom King of Queens. Remini and James made the world laugh every week from 1998 until their series finale in 2007. Now nine years later Leah and Kevin are reuniting for the first time since King of Queens on James’ new hit comedy Kevin Can Wait.

Just wrapped filming the @KevinCanWaitCBS finale! Laughed a lot! @herrdirektor @FPwriter A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Kevin Can Wait is about a New York police officer, played by James, who retires after spending 20 years with the department and is coming to realize that retirement is not as easy as he thought it would be.

E!News shared that Remini will be joining James on the two part season finale, which is scheduled to air May 1 and 8. In the finale Kevin will come out of retirement briefly to continue his undercover work in an ongoing police investigation. Leah will be starring as fellow police officer Vanessa Cellucci and will be posing undercover with Kevin as his wife.

This will be the first time Remini and James have worked together since filming nine seasons, 206 episodes of King of Queens as beloved couple Doug and Carrie. Leah documented the reunion well on social media. Leah shared a close-up photo of herself and Kevin in which Kevin is scowling and Leah is is smiling. Remini captioned it, “It’s such a joy to be working with my favorite TV hubby ever! For him, maybe not so much? Lol #KevinCanWait.”

In another Instagram post Leah posted a photo from the set and said, “Having a blast on the set of @KevinCanWaitCBS! I can’t wait for you to see what @kevinjames and I are working on! #KevinCanWait.” In another post Leah shared a beautiful photo of herself with Kevin on the beach and captioned it that James’ wife Steffiana took the photo and said that as a wife she was excited to see her husband reuniting with his wife.

This picture was taken by Kevin James' beautiful wife Steffiana who said "as a wife I am so happy to see my husband reuniting with his wife" A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

On Kevin Can Wait, Kevin James is supported by an outstanding cast, to include, James, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine and Leonard Earl Howze. The sitcom has had an outstanding first season and has recently been renewed for season 2 on CBS.

Aside from working with Kevin James on Kevin Can Wait, Leah has been busy with her own projects. Remini’s docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has just been renewed for a second season, as well. The first season created controversy and Leah exposed a lot in regards to her decision to leave the Scientology Church.

The docuseries is not the only project Leah is working on. Remini is also working on a new NBC sitcom, What About Barb? Leah filmed the pilot for the new series that is based on the movie What About Bob?Variety shared the new series is about Leah who will play Suzanne, Barb’s therapist. Suzanne will be trying to cut ties with her most clingy patient, Barb. Leah will play Suzanne who is an intelligent, put-together, professional and also a very uptight, renowned psychotherapist and a New York Times best-selling author of the book “Baby Steps.” On the show, the book is one she wrote to help her get over her own divorce.

Day one, Kevvy thinks he was taking a still photo #KevinCanWait #KevinCanWait A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Are you excited to see Leah and Kevin together again on television? While fans wait for the Leah and Kevin reunion on the season finale of Kevin Can Wait to air in May, they can catch other episodes of the hilarious comedy Monday nights on CBS. Stay tuned for more details about Leah’s new show as well.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]