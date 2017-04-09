‘Cowardly’ Ivanka Trump Slammed By ‘Disappointed’ Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson isn’t holding back when it comes to her feelings about first daughter Ivanka Trump. Recently, Johansson hilariously portrayed Ivanka in a more than memorable Saturday Night Live skit in which she referred to an imaginary Ivanka Trump perfume called “Complicit.”

“Complicit – the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but wont.”

The SNL skit was an open mockery of Ivanka’s support for her father Donald, support that hasn’t wavered in the face of huge public outcry and even Donald Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood open mic debacle in which he told now-fired host Billy Bush that, because he’s rich, he could just grab women “by the p***y.”

Ikanka Trump when on to defend herself with regard to the SNL“Complicit” dig, weighing in on the allegations that she and her husband are complicit with Donald Trump’s allegedly negative agenda. According to Ivanka, she’s only complicit in “wanting to be a force for good and making a positive impact.”

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

Scarlett Johansson found Ivanka Trump's interview with Gayle King cowardly and uninspiring https://t.co/qFPL8dSCGv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 6, 2017

What’s more, according to Ivanka, her current situation is “unique” and “unprecedented.” (She is now an official but unpaid adviser to the POTUS, and many find her role to be “nepotism” and “unethical” rather than “unique” and “unprecedented,” reports CNN.)

Ivanka then went on to add that she doesn’t exactly know what it means to be complicit, all in an interview with Gayle King.

It was precisely that interview that really rubbed Scarlett Johansson the wrong way, reports Fox News. According to Scarlett, that interview as well as other recent behavior by Ivanka Trump is little more than “cowardly” and baffling.” And also according to Scarlett, Ivanka has been weighing heavily on her mind lately, perhaps even before she took the role as the faux Ms. Trump on SNL.

So much so that Johansson spoke out against Ivanka Trump at the Women in the World Summit in NYC on Thursday.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about Ivanka Trump actually very recently.”

Then, Scarlett referenced the “baffling” interview with Gayle King, calling out Ivanka for saying that she only voices her opinions to her presidential papa in private. According to Johansson, she was “particularly disappointed in” that admission.

“I have to say, it was really baffling. And yesterday she said…that she felt that the biggest influence she would have…would be behind closed doors. I thought to myself, ‘Well that’s empowering.'”

According to Johansson, she’s not at all impressed with the “old-fashioned” idea that powerful women can’t be publicly concerned. In fact, Scarlett called the behavior “cowardly.”

“It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be a powerful woman you can’t appear to be concerned… Screw that, it’s so old-fashioned. It’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

@VanityFair "You Keep Using That Word – I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means." @IvankaTrump is #Complicit — Derek Kaufman (@EconDerek) April 5, 2017

@VanityFair my opinion of Scarlett Johansson has gone down. elite high paid celebs just criticising not contributing. — Ashok Punj (@ashpunj) April 6, 2017

@OccupyDemocrats Loving it. Thank u scarlett — Lucy (@lucyjbri) April 6, 2017

@HuffingtonPost Ivanka Trump=pure class, Scarlette Johansson … Not so much! ???? — Ms. Day (@MsDay61) April 7, 2017

So far, Ivanka Trump hasn’t responded directly to Scarlett’s criticism of her “complicit” relationship with her father and his controversial policies and political platform. However, that hasn’t stopped Ivanka from remaining in the public crosshairs, particularly in the wake of the political events that have taken America and the world by storm over the last few days.

On Tuesday, the world learned of a horrific sarin gas attack in Syria, an attack that killed an estimated 100 people (including children) and injured 400 more. While the world waited and wondered how POTUS Trump would respond to the use of banned chemical weapons, he was plotting his revenge.

On the evening of April 6, Trump bypassed Congressional approval and seemingly without warning launched nearly 60 cruise missiles at a Syrian air force base, drawing the United States directly into the Syrian civil war for the first time since it began six years ago.

And, as Express reports, Ivanka Trump may have been the political and personal influence that forced Donald Trump’s hand and will, pushing him to use military force against Syria and the nation’s president, Bashar al-Assad.

“Increasingly, Ivanka is having more and more influence over her father. She often counsels her father and was very clear that action needed to be taken against Assad in some form. Ivanka was infuriated over the lack of a direct response in the immediate aftermath of the Syrian attack.”

Ivanka even took to Twitter shortly before the cruise missile assault to share her anger with the world.

Heartbroken and outraged by the images coming out of Syria following the atrocious chemical attack yesterday. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 5, 2017

Shortly after her father announced that he’d ordered the missile attack, Ivanka once again hit social media. This time to praise Donald and his actions.

The times we are living in call for difficult decisions – Proud of my father for refusing to accept these horrendous crimes against humanity https://t.co/yV0oJuC9dE — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 7, 2017

So far, Scarlett Johanssen hasn’t publicly commented on whether she thinks that Ivanka Trump was complicit in unprecedented missile attack inside the borders of Syria.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]