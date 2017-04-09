Khloe Kardashian, ‘You’ve Got Surgical Fitness’, Says Fan; Lamar Odom Admits To Crushing On Jennifer Lopez

Khloe Kardashian has come under the ire of her fans once again because of her Instagram picture.

I'll be doing an Instagram Live Q+A on April 11 at 1pm PST to talk about my health and fitness regime and how I stay in shape for summer with @proteinworld! Tune in then to get my top fitness tips and secrets! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Most of her fans were full of compliments when it came to Khloe Kardashian’s picture in a yellow one-piece.

“By far the prettiest kardashian with best personality,” said one.

“Yes!!! Keeping it real girl!” said another.

“You were always beautiful.. Nice to see you very motivated in what you do and NOTICING and THINKING of all women types in YOUR BUSINESS! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK!!????????????????????,” said one more fan.

“You are the most beautiful i love you i want to go out with you.”

However, there were other fans who weren’t very appreciative of the way she looked.

“What fitness surgical fitness…lol now u get the surgeries you got to keep it intact…and that’s the secret”.

“Does that include talking who ur surgeons where,” said another.

This is not the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been criticized for her appearance that always looks photo shopped. It’s not entirely untrue that Khloe Kardashian has indulged in photo shopping her images time and again.

It's going to be a good day in my @goodamerican Good Legs Fray ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

The Inquisitr had reported that Khloe Kardashian was told by her fan that she photo shops her nose.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has become quite popular with her fans for losing forty pounds and changing her body, says she wasn’t always this motivated when it came to fitness. It was after her divorce with Lamar Odom that she started to realize that she didn’t have a lot of good habits when it came to food. Khloe said she joined a gym and and then her body changed completely.

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

Khloe Kardashian has always been rumored to have plastic surgery, but she says she she would not undergo before trying other methods.

The insta pic followed by a bomb ass quote “Beliefs have the power to create and the power to destroy. Human beings have the awesome ability to take any experience of their lives and create a meaning that disempowers them or one that can literally save their lives.” – Tony Robbins A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

“If you’re working out and you have a trouble area, and it’s still bothering you, then go fix it if you want. I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first,” the Inquisitr reported.

While Khloe Kardashian may have divorced Lamar Odom, he still talks about her in interviews.

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband has talked about how she caught him while he was doing drugs, Us Weekly has stated.

“I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, fuck it. Around two years before we split up [in 2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I,” Odom said, Us Weekly. There were also a lot of rumors of infidelity.

Lamar Odom went on to say that he has a huge crush on Jennifer Lopez.

Lamar talked about his dreams and said he wanted to be a basketball player for as long as he wanted and he would also like to design clothes. “I always wanted to be a professional basketball player, and I always wanted to design clothes,” he told Us. “I don’t know what it is about designing clothes.”

It looks like Lamar Odom has realized what he did wrong and what he shouldn’t have done. But it remains to be seen if it’s enough to mend his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]