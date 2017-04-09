Best Horror Movies: Four Overlooked Netflix Movies That Are A Must-Watch [April 2017]

When looking for the best horror movies on Netflix, often the mainstream movies garner most of the attention—titles like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Hush—but there are a few lesser known gems that are highly-rated among critics and audiences alike. From a chilling ghost story to a laugh-out-loud zombie flick, some of the best horror movies on Netflix often remain overlooked.

Honeymoon(2014)

(Not to be confused with the 2015 movie of the same name also streaming on Netflix.) Young newlyweds, Paul and Bea, travel to the remote countryside for their honeymoon. But the honeymoon turns to bedlam when Paul finds his young bride disoriented and wondering in the woods.

Leigh Janiak (Scream series) directs this thought-provoking horror film starring Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway. The film received a warm reception from critics and it has garnered a score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes; the sites Critics Consensus describes why this is one of the best horror movies of 2014.

“Smart, stylish, and nail-bitingly tense, Honeymoon packs more slow-building horror than many bigger-budget movies.”

The Pact

Sisters Nicole and Annie return to their childhood home after their mother passes away. But soon they learn that they are not alone in their house, and that their mom had many secrets.

For a ghost story, this film is very convincing and provides reasonable explanations for the happenings that unfold. Caity Lotz as Annie and Agnes Bruckner as Nicole are phenomenal. The Pact does a great job of maintaining suspense and enticing genuine fear. If you enjoy supernatural movies and ghost stories, then this horror flick is a must-watch for Netflix subscribers.

The Eyes of My Mother

A lonesome young woman, Francisca, is consumed by her darkest thoughts and desires in this story of the macabre.

New to Netflix in 2017, this was regarded as one of the most unnerving, creepy, stark, artistic, and best horror movies of 2016. This film is not for the faint of heart, but avid horror fans are sure to enjoy it. Kika Magalhães is absolutely brilliant as her portrayal of Francisca. The New York Times describes her performance, and why this horror flick is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“From the very first shot, Nicolas Pesce’s The Eyes of My Mother unsettles as a broken woman staggers along a deserted country road before collapsing in front of an oncoming truck. It will be a long time before we learn who she is or what has happened to her; meantime, there are more than enough horrors to keep us occupied. Unfolding with a minimum of dialogue, Francisca’s maturation from watcher to doer would be laughable if performed with less nuance or photographed with less originality. Desperately hugging her father’s corpse in clouded bath water, or swabbing inky pools of blood, Ms. Magalhaes, a former dancer, uses her expressive eyes and graceful limbs to bring the intimacy and sensuality of her actions to vivid life.”

Dead Snow

Eight medical students visiting Norway learn that there is only one thing worse than zombies—Nazi-zombies!

Made in the same vein as Sam Raimi movies (Drag me to Hell, Evil Dead), this international horror-comedy is a fun-filled thrill-ride. The film received high marks from critics, and in rare form for the horror genre, the sequel (Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead also on Netflix) was even more popular. The Washington Post reveals why this is one of the funniest horror movies on Netflix.

“If it sounds silly, it is, but in the best way. Gags include the sight of a helmeted zombie trying to take a bite of one snow-suited victim, and coming up with a mouthful of goose down. In another equally absurd scene, one of the protagonists is shown rappelling off the edge of a cliff to safety — via a zombie’s unspooling intestines.”

