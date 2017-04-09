WWE News: Roman Reigns Performance on ‘Monday Night Raw’ Was Perfect According To UFC Champion

Daniel Cormier was talking to the press after UFC 210 last night and made some interesting comments about the WWE in his comments. Cormier is a huge WWE fan and was talking about the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match from WrestleMania 33 and the reaction that Reigns got from the WWE fans the next night at Monday Night Raw.

According to Cormier, not only was the decision for Roman Reigns to pin The Undertaker clean the right move for the WWE but they also made the right decision the next night in how they booked Roman to just come out and say one thing in 10 minutes and leave.

“Monday night, Roman Reigns walked out to the ring and they booed him for ten minutes, would not allow him to talk, it was the most organic crowd they’ve had in a really long time. He said ‘This is my yard’ and he left. It was perfect, because they were playing the game for him.”

The situation was one of the hottest to hit the WWE since Daniel Bryan was wrestling. The difference is that the WWE saw that the fans were not going to stop cheering for Bryan and then when they finally pulled the trigger, the cheers were deafening for Daniel.

With Roman Reigns, the fans refuse to accept him as the face of the company and the WWE might be understanding this better. While there might still be no plans to turn Reigns into a heel, what they did on Monday Night Raw was show that they understood the post-WrestleMania crowd very well.

The post-WrestleMania crowds do whatever they want, including starting chants during decent matches and booing and cheering people that they know will throw off the WWE. It was easy to know that the post-WrestleMania crowd would boo Roman Reigns out of the building after he beat The Undertaker the night before.

That is exactly what happened and the WWE had a backup plan for that moment. When Roman Reigns raised the mic up to talk, the WWE crowd got louder. The WWE fans chanted “Roman sucks” – which is a normal chant for Reigns. They also had some very profane chants during the segment as well.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns stood in the ring and just kept raising the mic every time the crowd started to die down and they would get loud again. Roman motioned at one point to the camera that he had them eating out of his hands and he was conducting the crowd to get loud every time they started to die down a little.

Finally, Roman Reigns raised the mic to his mouth and the crowd was starting to tire of yelling. It was at this point that Roman said “this is my yard,” dropped the mic to the ring mat, and then walked off to the back as the crowd booed him all the way out.

Roman Reigns never came back out during Monday Night Raw. There was even a point when Brock Lesnar came out as the new Universal Champion and Paul Heyman openly challenged Roman and the crowd started to boo Heyman at that point. It was surreal.

However, the WWE knew how to deal with that too because they didn’t have Roman Reigns answer the challenge and instead had Braun Strowman come out to get in the face of Lesnar. The fans were chanting “Thank you Braun” when it happened and it looks like Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns might have another match at the next Monday Night Raw PPV called Payback.

The question is now concerning what the WWE will do with Roman Reigns. A lot of the audience is wanting Reigns to go full heel but his merchandise sales and popularity among kids and women will make that hard. There is no telling what will happen until after the WWE roster shake-up on Monday Night Raw, but as far as UFC Champion Daniel Cormier believes, the WWE is off to a great start.

[Featured Image by WWE]