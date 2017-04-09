Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Criticized Over Rumored New Boyfriend And Instagram Pics

Christina El Moussa of HGTV’s Flip or Flop has experienced lots of life-changing events in the last few years, the latest of which is her much-publicized split from husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa. The story of their split broke with news of an incident that involved rumors of a 9-1-1 call that was made because Christina was afraid that the gun-toting Tarek was suicidal. It was only the beginning of a flood of rumors about infidelity, abuse, and more related to their split. Of course, any time there is a celebrity breakup, fans take sides and the celebs become targets of criticism. It has been no different for Christina and Tarek El Moussa. Most recently, Christina has been criticized for her rumored latest relationship with someone whose background some are calling into question and for an Instagram photo that some find inappropriate for the mother of two.

The Flip or Flop star is reportedly currently in a relationship with hockey star Nate Thompson.

#Nationalpuppyday ???? "The People's Dog" #Eddie A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Radar Online recently reported that Thompson did something that has fans worried for Christina. He left his wife while she was pregnant with their first child. He filed for divorce from Cristin Moira Thompson (Stuart) in February 2015, three months before their son Teague was born. They had been married almost two years. Their divorce was final as of May 24, 2016.

El Moussa’s rep, Cassandra Zebisch, says Christina and Nate are “just friends.” She said,

“Christina is single, and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind.”

News of the relationship broke back in March when E! Online reported that Nate and Christina were dating and had been for about a month. Many fans are concerned at Christina’s choice, if it is true that she and Thompson are involved. They fear that he is not a wise choice for her given the timing of his divorce filing and that she could be a rebound relationship since he and Christina began dating just months after his divorce was final.

El Moussa has also been the target of criticism lately for a photo she posted to Instagram with her daughter Taylor and their new pet – French bulldog Cashie.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog ???? Click link in my bio!! ???????? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Accusations related to the photo included those charging that the photos exploited Christina’s daughter. El Moussa took it all in stride, however, and has responded to the attacks through multiple media sources, indicating that she sees nothing wrong with the photos. In Touch Weekly quoted here as saying, “It’s Cali, people. It’s what we do.”

The Flip or Flop star is now emerging from one of the most difficult times in her life in a healthy way. She has stated that the split left her physically ill with both nausea and exhaustion. Daily Mail reports that she turned to running and yoga to deal with the stress of her seven-year marriage coming to an end. It’s a decision that she feels has really paid off.

“I have so much energy when I exercise and eat a healthy, balanced diet. It changed my outlook on the way I saw my life… I’m now focusing on my energy and my children.”

Her two children are six-year-old Taylor and 19-month-old Brayden.

Although initial reports said that Flip or Flop would be airing an eighth season, filming for that season has yet to begin. Normally, it would have begun by now, leaving many to wonder if there really be a Season 8 or if perhaps Christina and Tarek are seeking out their own individual projects.

Flip or Flop has been on HGTV since 2013. Check local listings for air times.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]