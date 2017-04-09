World War 3 Draft: Does President Trump Have Plans To Order A Military Draft In The United States?

Because of the ongoing conflict with Syria, there have been a lot of concerned Americans who are worried that in case of World War 3 or any other serious involvement in the Middle East, President Trump may reinstate the military draft. How founded are these fears and what is the likelihood that Trump could order a military draft?

While thoughts of World War 3 and a military draft may be quietly in the back of the minds of some people, these fears first hit the news after President Trump ordered a missile strike in Syria after the chemical weapons attack which left at least 87 civilians dead. A story began to quickly circulate from back in 2016 which said that Trump had ideas about reinstating the draft to make the military great again if he won his bid to become president.

“GOP presidential front-runner and billionaire entrepreneur Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled his plan to ‘make the military great again,’ saying he intends to reinstate the draft as part of a larger effort to bolster America’s armed forces. ‘We’re bringing back the draft, okay? We’re going to bring it back and were going to make America as strong as we were in the Sixties,’ Trump declared while addressing supporters at the Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa.”

@namidehya @Rhonda9080 @realDonaldTrump @Iaissezfaire US Troop numbers are at the lowest since before WWI so Trump will need a military draft to fight a “big” war. Hmmm I don’t think he’ll do it — )))Lisa Phillips((( (@blondenfun1) April 6, 2017

You can all breathe a sigh of relief as Business2Community has reported that this story from the satirical website Real News Right Now has proven to be false and President Trump has not really said that he would reinstate the military draft. But as the Inquisitr recently described, fears are high about a possible World War 3 situation due to America’s involvement with Syria, and in the case of World War 3 things may change which would certainly make it possible that the president could deem a military draft necessary.

During the start of the first World War, the age at which you could be drafted was 21 to 30, but that changed in 1918 and you could then be drafted if you were between the ages of 18 to 45. During the Vietnam War, 15.4 million middle-class men who were eligible for the military draft had a lucky escape between 1964 and 1973, whereas the fate of 1.8 million working-class men was not so kind as the New York Post has reported. In the case of World War 3, how easy would it be to dodge a draft in today’s world?

President Trump’s attack in Syria could end up having grave consequences for the United States as Russia and Iran have now said that they will “respond to any aggression” towards Syria. Further, both countries have issued a public statement explaining that the United States had crossed “a red line” when they attacked Syria. The Sunday Express report that the joint statement from these countries has said that American involvement in northern Syria is illegal and called these forces an “occupation.”

“That America waged in an aggression on Syria is a crossing of red lines. From now on we will respond with force to any aggressor or any breach of red lines from whoever it is and America knows our ability to respond well.”

With Russia and Iran threatening the United States and President Trump ready to launch further missile strikes in Syria if necessary, could this lead to World War 3 and another draft? Assad has denied that he is the person responsible for the brutal attack in Khan Sheikhoun, yet most American politicians believe that something needs to be done in Syria.

The general consensus among both parties is that working with the international community in a diplomatic fashion is probably the best strategy in dealing with Assad, but if Trump doesn’t go before Congress to explain his future plans and chooses to launch another strike at Syria, could this unleash a serious war?

Do you think that further conflict with Syria could bring about World War 3 and do you think President Trump would ever reinstate the draft?

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]