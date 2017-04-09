Ivanka Trump Reportedly The One Behind President Trump’s Move To Bomb Syria

With the recent bombing from the United States on Syria over chemical weapons, many found it to be strange that President Donald Trump made such a move, but according to a recent report, it seems his daughter Ivanka was behind the idea. The controversial bombing was done on Syria after knowledge of chemical weapons was learned, on top of the fact that the Syrian government used them on their people. It was a tremendous issue, of which, put the United States in a bind.

Many people who voted for Trump have come out against him for the ordeal, simply due to his campaign stance being on the fact that it was “America-first.” He also spoke about the fact that America would stay out of the Middle East and focus on no longer policing the world. Many loved the plan, and it was a key campaign ideal that supporters enjoyed. This was immediately brought up numerous times the day of the bombing, including his stance at the time former President Obama did the same thing.

Trump also did this without Congressional approval, which did not go well with members of Congress. Senator Rand Paul claimed that this move had to be done with permission, based on the fact that Trump does not have the executive ability to do such a thing. Regardless, the move was done. However, many felt this was odd as Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had also been against the idea of going into other nations. With that known, who was behind the idea to bomb Syria?

According to the New York Post, Ivanka Trump may have had an influence on the decision to bomb Syria without the congressional approval to do such. The Post would cite an article within their post on Ivanka from the Sunday Times of London. The article claimed a memo from Britain’s Ambassador to the U.S., Sir Kim Darroch, to Prime Minister Theresa May said that Ivanka Trump has “significant influence in the Oval Office.”

The memo also pointed out a tweet from Ivanka Trump which said she was “heartbroken and outraged by the images coming out of Syria following the atrocious chemical attack.” It was said by the New York Post that Ivanka was not the only one hurt by this, but father Donald Trump was too. He would see the images of the children being poisoned and that would influence his decision to bomb a Syrian Air Force by sending 59 missiles in.

Many political analysts feel that President Trump was in a no-win situation when it came to Syria. The United States among others had warned Syria about their weapons and made threats over it in the past, but never acted on them. Syria did have plenty of notice and continued with their chemical weapons, and would go on to use them on their own people. Obviously, if one sees this, it is going to be upsetting.

While Trump has repeatedly said in the past that going into the Middle East, especially Syria, would be bad, he would do the same. This is what ultimately led to the problem for Trump and his supporters. Had he not made claims most of his campaign over the mistakes of the Obama administration and how they were involved too much in the world’s problems and not enough on American ones, maybe supporter backlash would not be as significant.

However, a case can be made for why one would and would not enter Syria this way. It is understandable Trump went in because it gets rid of weapons that could harm anyone, including Americans. On top of this, it stops the use of the weapons on the people of the nation of Syria in the process. The issue with it has a lot to do with Russia, due to the fact that they are allies with Syria. No one knew how they would react to this, including the Trump administration.

While it is unknown if there will be any direct conflict between the United States and Russia over this, there does seem to be a bit of tension on both sides right now. Ivanka Trump having an influence in the Trump administration makes sense seeing as she is the daughter of the President Donald Trump and has experience in many areas. However, some would wonder if her advice on entering into other countries via a bomb is advice worth using for the president if, indeed, the New York Post is accurate.

[Featured Image By Paul Sancya/AP Images]