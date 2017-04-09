Vin Diesel Offers Fate of the Furious To Paul Walker, Ends Dwayne Johnsons Fight At Premiere

The Fast and the Furious franchise and its 8th installment, The Fate of the Furious, will never be where it’s at without the late Paul Walker—and Vin Diesel knows and acknowledges that.

The 8th film in the movie series that has span more than a decade is coming to cinemas and lead star Vin Diesel bares a bit more of himself at the premiere of The Fate of the Furious, Saturday night in New York.

The Fate of the Furious is the second Fast and the Furious film that will not see the late Paul Walker reprise his role as Brian O’Conner. Prior to Furious 8, Walker was not cast for the third film in the franchise in 2006, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He then died in a car accident in the middle of filming Furious 7 in 2015, prompting the makers of the film to finish Furious 7 with a computer-generated image of Walker.

Vin Diesel has been Walker’s co-actor in the Fast and the Furious film series for almost all of the films in the franchise and Walker’s passing has certainly left an impact on Diesel, and much so, too, in the whole cast and crew of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

At the premiere night of TheFate of the Furious this weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports that Vin Diesel offers the movie to his late co-actor in a heartwarming speech.

We have a lot of great talent in this movie. But there would be no Dwayne Johnson, who we love, there would be no Jason Statham, who we love, there would be no Charlize, who we love, there would be no Scott Eastwood, who we love, there would be no Kurt Russell, who we love, if it wasn’t for the decades of work that my brother Pablo [Vin Diesel’s nickname for Paul Walker] put into this franchise. When you see this movie, know that this is from love.

After the premiere of Fate of the Furious, critics such as Variety are already foretelling the box office hit that TheFate of the Furious will become, despite Walker’s absence in the film. Vin Diesel, agrees and is confident that the Fast and the Furious franchise will only continue to grow with Walker’s memory in every step of every movie.

I just want you to know, there wasn’t a second we made this movie, not a minute … not a day that went by that we weren’t thinking about our brother, Pablo, and how to bring him into the movie and how to represent him and to make something that he will be proud of. Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight.

It was such beautiful words from Vin Diesel, having been the face of the Fast and the Furious franchise beside Walker all these years, especially since Walker’s mother, Cheryl, and daughter, Meadow, were in attendance at the premiere of TheFate of the Furious.

And with Vin Diesel already opening his heart at The Fate of the Furious premiere night, he also finally comments on the alleged huge fight between him and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson, as Inquisitr previously reported.

Referring to Johnson as “Uncle Dwayne” at their house, Vin Diesel says:

I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it.

After Fate of the Furious featuring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, The HollywoodReporter reports that Universal has already confirmed that there will be a 9th and 10th installment of the blockbuster Fast and the Furious franchise, which have been penciled in April 2019 and 2021.

The Fate of the Furious premieres in cinemas all over the world starting April 12.

