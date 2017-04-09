‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Rachel Lindsay Still Looking For New Contestants For Season 13?

The Bachelorette 2017 lead Rachel Lindsay may not at all be too happy with the Season 13 contestants. After a fan tweeted Chris Harrison asking if they were still accepting men for Rachel’s seasons, The Bachelorette host replied that Rachel could actually be interested in bringing more guys to the group. Will Rachel end up getting her heart broken for the second time?

Early this week, a Twitter user @rebmcdougall asked Chris Harrison if they were still accepting applicants for The Bachelorette 2017, adding that she has the perfect guy for Rachel Lindsay. The tweet wasn’t supposed to be a big deal at all, considering that Chris and Rachel might have been receiving similar tweets in the past. But what was interesting is that instead of brushing it off, The Bachelorette host replied saying that Rachel might be interested to see this “perfect guy” come Season 13.

“Standing with ‪@TheRachLindsay and she says bring em’ on,” Harrison tweeted.

#FBF…they call it The Big Easy.. but I didn't really know how easy it would be…#neworleans #mardigrasworld #firstdate #bachelornation #thebachelor #???? #fbf A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Given that The Bachelorette 2017 has been filming since March, a few fans were a little concerned by Rachel’s response. Elite Daily predicted that for Rachel Lindsay to actually consider bringing new guys in, meant that she’s not really connecting with the rest of the contestants just yet.

“CLEARLY, these current guys just aren’t cutting it. Also, please note this show has been shooting since mid-March. Aka, it’s been almost a MONTH. And if Rachel hasn’t found anyone she thinks she could spend her life with in a MONTH, these are serious times indeed.”

Bustle also wondered what kind of shade Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay were throwing at the current TheBachelorette 2017 contestants. They also speculated that Chris could be dropping hints and they would bring someone new in the middle of filming. Which wouldn’t be the smartest decision thinking what happened to Nick Viall during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season.

Although Rachel Lindsay might be interested in bringing new guys in, The Bachelorette 2017 lead was spotted making out with one of the contestants, Dean Unglert, during their one-on-one date. According to Accept This Rose, the two went dancing for their one-on-one date. Rachel and Dean looked like they were having a great time, enjoying each other’s company, even exchanging kisses while the crowd cheered them on.

Dean was one of the first contestants we met, appearing on The Bachelor‘s “After The Final Rose” special. Dean quickly made quite an impression on fans when he told Rachel that he’s “ready to go black and he’s never going to go back.” Although The Bachelorette lead played it off and even said that she loved it, Refinery 29 reported that some viewers were offended by Dean’s remark. They felt that it was an incredibly rude and inappropriate thing to say, especially on the first date. A few added that Rachel clearly deserved someone better and hoped that Dean will get eliminated soon.

But it clearly seems that Rachel Lindsay wasn’t bothered by what Dean said and is even starting to develop a connection with The Bachelorette contestant.

Found this picture on twitter. It looks like @therachlindsay is having fun on her journey! (People pictured: Rachel and Dean) #thebachelor#thebachelorette#bachelorlife#bachelor#bachelorette#abc#bachelorabc#bacheloretteabc#thebachelorabc#thebacheloretteabc#bachelornation#bachelorspoilers#bachelorrecaps#willyouacceptthisrose#rose#bachelorbachelorette#BIP#bachelorinparadise#thebachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor Franchise Fan Account (@bachelorette.spoilers_recaps) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Before going on The Bachelorette 2017, Dean Unglert worked as a recruiter for StartupTAP, which according to Reality Steve, is “a stereotypical job for a contestant on this show right behind personal trainer.” Dean graduated from University of Colorado Colorado Springs with a B.S. in Business Administration and Management degree.

In 2011, Dean was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of false ID. According to the police reports obtained by Radar Online, Dean was caught using a fake ID, trying to enter a club. The bouncer claimed that the then 20-year-old Bachelorette contestant called him an “a*****e” and become abusive when he refused to give his ID back. Dean reportedly left the club after the bouncer called the police only to return again, hurling insults at the bouncer then finally “walking away holding up both hands with his middle finger exposed.” The police eventually found Dean near the club intoxicated and placed him under arrest. Dean reportedly pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months probation. He also rendered 24 hours of community service.

[Featured Image by ABC]