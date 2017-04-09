Jennifer Lopez, Longtime Yankee Good Luck Charm, Watches Game With Alex Rodriguez At Home, Shares Pic

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former Major League Baseball player Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, cuddled on the couch this past Saturday to cheer on the Yankees. Sharing an Instagram post captioned “#SaturdayVibes”, Lopez posted a photo of her and Rodriguez’s legs intertwined. In the background, the TV was tuned into the New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles match. The Orioles ended up beating the Yankees in the match, perhaps missing their favorite supporter at the match. Jennifer Lopez has long been regarded as one of the Yankees infallible good luck charms, and it’s clear that her former Yankees ball player thinks she is too.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Rodriguez Admits To Relationship With Lopez

Alex Rodriguez recently appeared on The View. The hosts questioned him about his budding romance with Jennifer Lopez. The 41-year-old former baseball player admitted that the two are dating.

“It’s obvious.” “We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Rodriguez and Lopez were confirmed as a couple in March. One source said that they had been “dating for a few weeks.” The two are frequently spotted in public and are openly affectionate with each other.

“It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

Jennifer Lopez Longtime Yankee Supporter

Lopez has been an avid supporter of the New York Yankees for a long time. She is frequently spotted in the stadium cheering on her favorite team. Jennifer wrote on her website that she is a huge Yankee fan.

“I have over 30 New York Yankees T-shirts,2 New York Yankees Jersey,1 Yankees bag 3 Yankees key chains, 2 Yankees pencils…”

According to a 2009 New York Daily News article, Jennifer Lopez is also “good luck.”

“J. Lo was famously photographed sitting with her then boyfriend, Ben Affleck, way back in 2003, watching the Red Sox play the Yankees in the playoffs. The Yankees won that game but went on to lose the series.”

A further example of Jennifer Lopez’s luck is that her former husband used to support the Mets. On one occasion the two of them went to a Yankee versus Mets game.

“The two of them attended a Mets-Yankees game together in 2005 at Shea Stadium. Anthony threw out the first pitch, but J. Lo’s Yankees prevailed.”

New Romance, New Beginnings

Both Alex Rodrigues and Jennifer Lopez are fresh out of relationships. Rodriguez was dating Anne Wojcicki, a Silicon Valley CEO. They split up in February of this year. Jennifer and Drake also split up and reportedly the two “were never that serious” despite media hype.

Both Rodriguez and Lopez also have two children each. Lopez shares twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The twins are now 9 years old. Rodriguez’s two daughters are Natasha who is 12, and Ella who is 8 years old. The mother of his children is his ex Cynthia Scurtis.

Most importantly, both stars are family-oriented and committed to their children.

“He loves family and so does she.” “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

The two have even taken the rather serious step of introducing each other to significant members of their family, despite only dating such a short time.

Rodriguez’s sister Susy was delighted to meet J-Lo and shared some photos on Instagram of the two of them spending time together.

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Obviously, Jennifer has the approval of Alex’s sister.

Alex has also been introduced to Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe Rodriguez. The three of them have even been seen together in New York City, the home of the Yankees. It seems that “Jenny from the Block” has come full circle indeed.

