‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: A Third Faction To Be Introduced

As details about the character of Benicio Del Toro in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi continue to come to light, the more it appears that he will be someone of utmost importance in the highly-anticipated film.

Making Star Wars, which has proven itself to be a reliable and credible source when it comes to production details about Star Wars: Episode 8 and the other Star Wars films for that matter, has revealed that Del Toro’s character goes by the name of DJ.

It turns out that many are after DJ. One of these people is the Slicer played by Justin Theroux. New information has emerged about the character courtesy of Star Wars analyst and YouTuber Mike Zeroh.

A Slicer is some sort of a hacker with the expertise in gaining access to places that are otherwise difficult to get to or downright impenetrable. Zeroh says that he will use his abilities to get to Del Toro’s character in Star Wars: Episode 8.

His skills will sure come in handy seeing that DJ is a prisoner of Canto Bight. Breaking him out of prison for him to enjoy the taste of freedom might just be the only way to get the information needed from him in Star Wars: Episode 8.

As it turns out, the Slicer happens to be the leader of a small group who is looking to gain the same intel that the Resistance needs and that it is DJ who is in possession of that knowledge.

It is speculated that Finn (John Boyega) and Kelly Marie Tran’s character will be on a mission to get to DJ in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, but it looks like they will run into Theroux’s character in doing so.

Zeroh says that a confrontation between the duo and the Slicer takes place, which gave him the impression that Finn and Tran’s character might also be after the hacker.

It is unclear where the Slicer’s loyalty lies and whether he is more inclined to work with the Resistance or the First Order, but the idea of a third group roped into the chaos in Star Wars: Episode 8 and one that is aligned with neither is something that fans are looking forward to see.

Zeroh has speculated in the past that Del Toro’s character, which has been dubbed as The Man in Black for a while now, could be a leader of a third faction with purposes that serve neither of the warring forces.

However, the question that comes from that thought is who Del Toro’s character sides with or will choose to help. What he is referred to might give that away though as it has been speculated that the name of the Star Wars: Episode 8 newcomer is an acronym that stands for “Dark Jedi.”

It is understood that in the Star Wars mythology that a Dark Jedi is a Force-sensitive being that had no formal Force training, but chose to practice the dark side.

At the outset, it would seem that he has the tendency to help the Resistance and the First Order depending on the circumstances. However, the idea that a third group is joining the fray in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi gives the impression that he belongs there and that the Slicer may simply be breaking out an ally.

Whoever Del Toro will play in Star Wars: Episode 8 is expected to be a force to be reckoned with and one that could change the tide of the ongoing hostility in the galaxy far, far away.

That being said, how things end up between the Resistance and the First Order might boil down to who reaches DJ first or who he decides to assist.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]