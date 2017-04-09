Janet Jackson Divorce: Wissam Al Mana Marriage Over After 5 Years, Just Months After Giving Birth To Son Eissa

Janet Jackson has maintained an air of mystery in her most recent marriage to billionaire Wissam Al Mana during the five years they have been married and now, just months after the birth of their son Eissa, it has been rumored that the couple is headed for divorce. It’s not clear why Janet is opting to leave the marriage since reports have been conflicting. The Daily Mail reports that the split has been amicable, however, other reports claim that Jackson ended the marriage because her billionaire hubby Wissam Al Mana was too controlling during her pregnancy.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana were married secretly in 2012. Janet admitted that she already tied the knot a year later but hasn’t been forthcoming about the details of her relationship with Qatari billionaire businessman Al Mana. There were rumors that Janet may have converted to Islam at some point during her relationship with Al Mana after she was spotted out with him in London with her head covered but, as is usual for Janet, she never confirmed that she had converted religions.

In 2016, Janet Jackson postponed her highly anticipated Unbreakable world tour, telling fans that she needed to take a break so she could start a family. Immediately, pregnancy rumors began to circulate and it turns out that they were true. On January 3, 2017, Janet Jackson gave birth to a baby boy that she named Eissa at 50-years old. Eissa is the only child for her and Wissam Al Mana. However, stories of a secret daughter still plague Janet.

After learning that Janet Jackson has split from Wissam Al Mana just months after the birth of her son, it was also reported that she will continue living in London with the baby boy, rather than relocate back to the United States.

In the case of Janet Jackson’s divorce from Wissam Al Mana, there has been speculation about a possible prenup. Janet has insisted on them in previous marriages, paying her second husband Rene Elizondo $10 million after their divorce. It’s not known if Jackson had a prenup with Al Mana but if she does, it could benefit her this time around, considering that her husband is worth at least 4 times more money than she is.

TMZ reports that there may be some major prenup implications in the Janet Jackson divorce if she does indeed have one. As they stated, typically prenups will increase in value for couples as they hit the 5 and 10 year wedding anniversaries. In Janet’s case, she just hit 5 years with Wissam based on the 2012 wedding date that she cited.

Janet Jackson is worth an estimated $175 million, which is not too shabby. However, Wissam Al Mana has her beat with a net worth of $1 billion. It’s unclear how much, if any, of Wissam Al Mana’s money that Janet Jackson will be entitled to in their divorce. There have been questions about whether or not Janet Jackson stayed married to Wissam Al Mana until they hit the five-year mark before decided to call it quits in order to collect on a hefty prenup. It seems that reports of the Janet Jackson divorce came right at the 5-year mark.

Janet Jackson splits from her £800m Qatari tycoon third husband just months after giving birth to her first child https://t.co/5sufrtVcmz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 8, 2017

Janet has been married twice before tying the knot in 2012 with Wissam Al Mana. She was married to James DeBarge back in 1984 but divorced one year later. She also married backup dancer Rene Elizondo in 1991 and stayed with him for nine years before calling it quits in 2000.

What do you think the real reason for Janet Jackson’s divorce from Wissam Al Mana might be? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]