Kylie Jenner And Albert Ochoa Prom Shocker At Rio Americano Is The Best ‘KUWTK’ Surprise Ever

Kylie Jenner’s prom night at Rio Americano High School was as fantastic as her prom dress, but the night probably wasn’t as incredible for her as it was for Albert Ochoa. Hollywood Life shared that Jenner “made one lucky high school junior’s night” when she showed up at Albert Ochoa’s prom at Rio Americano to make his dreams come true.

Kylie Jenner went to my high schools prom ???????????? — Lil Andrew Carnegie (@jimmywanner) April 9, 2017

Rio Americano’s junior prom got some extra glitz when Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods walked in the door on Saturday night.

The students’ “shocked reaction” when Kylie showed up as Albert Ochoa’s date was everything a reality show producer could ask for, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew were there to catch every sparkling minute. The students at the prom “totally lost it” when Kylie arrived, and it only got better from there.

Whoever Albert Ochoa is… u a real one. — garry the kid (@garrythekid) April 9, 2017

Not even Albert Ochoa’s sister knew that Kylie Jenner was going to be a prom guest. “Tell me why Kylie Jenner took my brother to prom tonight!” tweeted Ochoa, with lots of exclamation marks to make her ebullience clear to readers.

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Kylie’s dressed for the prom with Ochoa as only Kylie can, in a “stunning” outfit of a mocha-colored dress that left one shoulder bare, and clear heels that showed off her great legs. The KUWTK star hasn’t posted anything about her experience yet, but Kylie did share a photo of the gorgeous prom dresses she and Jordyn chose for the night. The “sexy Snapchat” showed Jenner and her friend posed in a private jet on their way to the big event.

Kylie Jenner really did go to Rios prom WTF pic.twitter.com/kmFPux4U0y — ❥ emerald (@emeraldclarkeee) April 9, 2017

Students started snapping pics and catching video as soon as they recovered from the celebrity shock of seeing a Kardashian at a Sacramento high school. The tweeters had almost no words to go with the video of Kylie and Albert Ochoa. One captioned his tweet simply, “Kylie Jenner really just came to Rio prom,” which has a nice if unintended rhythm to it.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Another student wrote that Albert Ochoa was rejected by his chosen young woman, and that’s why Jenner in her fabulous prom dress came to the rescue.

A guy named @albertochoa05 was rejected to prom so he showed up with Kylie Jenner as his date pic.twitter.com/zsk7fUhUrf — partylikeits2007 (@partylikeits07) April 9, 2017

It turned out that Albert hoped to take his younger sibling’s friend to the prom.

(for the record she turned him down bc it was her friends older brother but STILL) — s (@sydduhney) April 9, 2017

There’s one super sweet video that zooms in on Kylie in her sexy prom dress dancing with Albert Ochoa on a balcony overlooking the main dance floor. Kylie gives Ochoa a big hug before she moves away while swishing her silky dress and glancing at him over her bare shoulder. “Proud to say that’s my brother,” tweeted Ochoa’s sis.

proud to say that's my brother ???? pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $el (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Unlike the students at Rio Americano, Kylie Jenner never got to go to a prom. The Rio Americano party was a first for the Lip Kit maven. She and Kendall Jenner did attend the opening party for Walt Disney’s Prom several years ago.

Jenner once told Seventeen magazine via Us magazine that she had an ideal prom date in mind. Kylie’s prom date would be a guy “who’s not afraid or doesn’t think that he’s too cool, to show up at my house with a rose corsage.” Jenner thought it would be nice if she could pose in her prom dress with the perfect guy “while my mom takes prom pics.” Albert Ochoa might not have been the perfect guy, but for Ochoa, Kylie was the perfect girl.

i'm so confused y is albert ochoa having kylie jenner as a prom date someone explain — celeste✨ (@celestemitcheII) April 9, 2017

The Rio Americano prom didn’t turn out quite that way since Kylie went to her date instead of waiting for her date to come to her house. But it appears that Jenner had a good time at her first ever prom.

